Veloces and Frameboxx Team Up to Celebrate and Certify Indian Design Talent Among Students Ready for the World Stage

Veloces, a consulting services company that specializes in providing business, technology and management consulting to SMEs, has joined forces with Frameboxx, a leading animation and visual effects training brand, as a multi-site Certiport testing partner and a catalyst to highlight designer talent among students in India.



The partnership will offer Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) and Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) Certifications across all Frameboxx training centres, and has set a target of certifying more than 20,000 students in the next 3 years, answering current industry demand.



To celebrate the launch, Veloces, Frameboxx and Certiport plan to work together to certify over 1000 students within the first 3 months, across a range of Adobe certifications, as well as identifying talent through the ACA World Championships that bring together the world’s brightest design talent.



Both Frameboxx and Veloces will aim to identify and recognize talent via centre-level and regional round qualifiers of the ACA World Championships.



Students who are successful at this regional stage will move to the national level championship in Mumbai, and the winner of this national championship will go on to represent India at the official ACA World Championships in the U.S. in July. Both companies are hopeful of finding the perfect Indian representative for the world championships, capable of taking on students from over 65 countries.

“Frameboxx believes in working closely with the industry and the same is reflected in our tie-up with Adobe Certification through Certiport. It is imperative that students not only perform better but strive to perfect their skill and become specialists. Our students have always demonstrated an upper edge and are employed by some of the top studios in India. We are glad our students will now get an opportunity to equip themselves with the industry certification under Adobe’s ACTA initiative with Certiport” said Kalpesh Kheradia, Associate Vice President, Frameboxx Animation.

The national leg of the championship will be hosted by Frameboxx in Mumbai in the month of June, and the event is intended to be an industry-to-student networking initiative, whereby industry professionals and companies can select fresh, talented and world-class design students as potential employees.



“We are delighted that Frameboxx, Veloces and Certiport have an agreement to have Frameboxx students certified as Adobe Certified Associate(s). This global bench-marking would ensure that students would motivate many to become Adobe Certified Experts and then join the global talent pool of creative professionals. I am also happy that Frameboxx students would also get a chance to participate in the World ACA Championship in July 2017.” Said Moses Wan – Vice President APAC, Certiport, A Pearson VUE Business.



“We are very excited about this collaboration and believe that by helping talented design students to get certified, and creating a platform from which they can network with companies and organizations and show case their creative skills, we can help to meet demand and bridge the industry skills gap” says Shankaran Chettur, CEO, Veloces Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.



This powerful networking platform is available to students from various institutes, colleagues, and universities and is expected to be a hugely effective collaborative event to help link a supply of designers with demand from the industry.