Source : Amazon.in Tuesday, March 7, 2017 3:50PM IST (10:20AM GMT) NASDAQ:AMZN(NASDAQ:AMZN) Under Armour Debuts in India on Amazon Fashion Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Under Armour, the global performance brand, made its debut in India today through Amazon Fashion. Global performance brand brings international expansion efforts to India with its game-changing apparel, footwear and equipment

The collection includes Running and Training gear and is now available to consumers for free one-day and two-day delivery through Amazon PRIME

Under Armour, the global performance brand, made its debut in India today through Amazon Fashion. With a focus on cutting-edge design and innovation, Under Armour’s latest expansion defines its vision of empowering athletes everywhere. The brand that started with a simple idea to make a sweat-wicking t-shirt more than 20 years ago is now endorsed by the world’s top athletes including Stephen Curry, Lindsey Vonn, Andy Murray, Jordan Spieth and Michael Phelps, amongst many others.



Specializing in men’s, women’s and youth apparel, footwear and equipment, the Under Armour brand has launched a comprehensive range of products for Running and Training on Amazon Fashion for Indian consumers. The range of over 330 different styles are available through a dedicated Brand Store, giving customers quick and easy access to the best athletic performance products in the world.



Signature Under Armour products that are available through the Amazon Fashion platform include premium apparel technology, such as Threadborne™ and Charged Cotton™, designed to keep athletes cooler, dryer and lighter throughout the course of a game, practice or workout. Premium footwear innovations include UA SpeedForm™ for precision fit, Charged Cushioning™ for responsiveness, durability, optimal cushioning and energy return, and Micro G™ for increased protection and stabilization. The entire Under Armour selection is eligible for Amazon PRIME, which offers unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery to over 100 cities across India for an unparalleled shopping experience.



Commenting on the launch, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion India said, “Sportswear is an incredibly strong category for us and has been growing at 70% year over year, owing to the changing lifestyle and rise in customer demand. The addition of this iconic performance brand, Under Armour, is a testament to our commitment towards providing a superior shopping experience to fitness enthusiasts across the country with easy access to a wide range of national and international brands. We believe this launch will further enhance our sportswear category and strongly support our recently launched dedicated Sportswear Store.”



“We are extremely excited to partner with Amazon to bring Under Armour to athletes in India and help support their passion for sport,” said Andy Donkin, Under Armour, Global Chief Marketing Officer. “India is a diverse and dynamic market, massive in scale and growing faster every day. Being able to bring our brand to this country, one that values innovation through its own storied history, is a great milestone for Under Armour and solidifies our ongoing global expansion as we bring the most innovative gear and technology to athletes all over the world.”

With over two million fashion products, Amazon Fashion is amongst the largest fashion stores in India with selection across apparel, shoes, watches, handbags, luggage, sunglasses, fashion and precious jewelry.



