U.S. Premium Ag. Products Associates with AAHAR – International Food and Hospitality Fair 2017 to Bring in India’s Finest Gourmet Exhibition in Delhi

In a bid to showcase the most delectable varieties of fruits and nuts from the American soil, U.S. Premium Agricultural Products have announced their association with ‘AAHAR 2017’ in Delhi. The 32nd annual international exhibition of this culinary extravaganza will be kicked off from 7th to 11th March at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.
The event is touted to host an exciting “Culinary & Mixology Competition with U.S. Premium Ag. Products along with “Culinary Art India”, organized by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) and Hospitality First. Reputed Chefs and Mixologists from around the country will compete for top honors with their innovative creations using the best quality U.S. Premium Agricultural Products such as U.S. Cranberries, California Walnuts, USA Pears, Washington Apples, and U.S. Pecans. While the attendees will get to witness the highest quality products and services from the food and beverage industry, the winners of the Culinary and Mixology completion will be chosen by a panel of esteemed judges including members of the organizing committee, reputed industry & USDA representatives.
Talking about the initiative, Mr. Keith Sunderlal, India representative, U.S Cranberry Marketing Committee said, “We are happy to be associated with one of India’s oldest and the most sought after trade show in the food & hospitality industry. As the ingredient partners, our aim is to expand awareness and knowledge of the availability, versatility and utilization techniques of U.S. Cranberries, California Walnuts, USA Pears, Washington Apples and U.S. Pecans in India. We are confident that this association will help us continues to evolve and engage passionate followers of food culture.”
So what are you waiting for? Head to AAHAR 2017 to indulge in premium agricultural products from USA