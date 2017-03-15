Trubore – A New Inception for a Popular Brand

17th of January 2017, was the day when the city of Madurai observed Trubore’s maiden launch event called Tru-Go. This event empowered the brand to enter into the pan-India market. Despite its familiarity in the South, Trubore took a rebirth in a completely bold new form. The company revealed its new-age logo in a spectacular fashion at the event, attended by over 300 dealers and distributors from across Tamil Nadu.

Two other states experienced similar kind of Tru- Go launch events. First on 12th of February, the event held in Hubli, second largest city in Karnataka where more than 100 dealers were present to witness new logo launch along with addition CPVC product category. On the 22nd of February, Trubore was launch held at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh with 200 dealers attending the event.

Joint Managing Director – Mr. Parag Chheda addressed the packed halls in all three events by welcoming trade partners in local flavour. After the deafening applause, Mr. Chheda introduced the company’s bold new philosophy and logo – “Water, its slips through palms of your hands, splashes in the ponds, gushes through the rivers, seeps through rocks, water never stops. Water flows ahead. We at Trubore embrace this philosophy to flow ahead and tackle new challenges and opportunities in the piping industry.

CPVC Plumbing Systems was also launched at the event following which, the company’s General Manager Mr. Hemant Kumar delivered a presentation about the products in detail. With this, he also announced all the other imminent products namely uPVC, Agri-Pressure and Non-Pressure Piping Systems, uPVC Underground Drainage, Borewell Piping Systems and SWR.



BRAND is geared up and excited to enter the market with wide range and new look.

Website: http://www.truborepipes.com/