ThreadSol at Garment Technology Expo 2017

ThreadSol – the pioneer in enterprise material management for sewn products’ industry – is all geared up to participate in the Garment Technology Expo 2017 from 3rd March to 6th March 2017. During the fair, ThreadSol will present its range of innovative software solutions for the apparel manufacturers. It would, thus, reach out to its targeted honchos of the apparel industry to apprise them of its dynamic profit-making enterprise.

ThreadSol’s participation in GTE is a step further to market its solutions to the potential manufacturers who can now invest in ThreadSol’s innovative solutions to reinvent their manufacturing efficiency and boost profit margins. The company’s presence at GTE ‘17 is going to establish its commitment to preserving close relationships with its customers and sustaining its efforts of introducing technologically advanced solutions for the clothing industry.

"The solutions offered at the expo will demonstrate that as an organization, it is continuously aiming to accomplish its customer’s requirements to aid them in overcoming the challenges of the industry, and increase profitability by targeting the biggest expense in manufacturing- fabric,” said Manasij Ganguli, CEO at ThreadSol.

In these times of ascending costs and descending profit margins, ThreadSol has a crucial role to play in the apparel industry worldwide. ThreadSol’s outlook is to introduce technologically-driven products to drive manufacturing by targeting fabric cost and differentiate from the extremely competitive environment for breakthrough profits and improved customer service.

India stood at 6th position with $17.1 billion worth apparel exports in 2015. But to stay ahead in this race and compete with giants like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Indian manufacturers need to transform the way manufacturing takes place in the country. "All manufacturing units need to adopt new technologies and focus on making profits by decreasing their manufacturing cost. Automation of processes is the only way forward,” said Anuj George, Country Head, India. "We at ThreadSol bring up to 10% material cost reduction to ensure that the manufacturing cost for these manufacturers go down and hence the profits go up by 50-60%” added George. He also opines that ThreadSol solutions- intelloBuy and intelloCut- together work with the notion to bring buying office and cutting floor on the same platform to receive continuous feedback of orders, and ultimately reduce wastage and fabric cost. These solutions have been adopted by the top manufacturers in Bangladesh like Raymond, Blackberrys, Amayapper etc.