Thousands of Students Signed a Letter to Prime Minister for Development in Central University of Chhattisgarh

On Monday, 20th March 2017, the crowd of students in the main gate of Guru Ghasidas Central University Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh started signing a letter to Prime Minister in which it was mentioned that they need a complete reform in present Education System and development in their Central University, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.



The signature campaign to Prime Minister seeking development of GGU Central University was with following requests:-



1. Smart Classes: On the time when high schools are having smart classes with projectors and Air Conditioners, the education in their central university is still following the traditional mode of teaching with boards and notes which is far beyond the modernization. 2. Administration: They asked for a transparent and strong administration in university by urging Prime Minister for installing CCTVs cameras on entire university offices and departments with monitoring by MHRD Ministry along with the assurance of a formation of System by MHRD Ministry to ensure proper action on applications for all staff, professors and students within 72 hours by respective university's department or administration.

The campaign was started by Ankur Tiwari, once he re-joined the university on the month of February 2017 for continuing of his Sixth Semester of B.Sc. (Mathematics) which he left in between on 2015. He was upset of being seen the poor and dirty conditions of washrooms, water cooler, and other amenities. The thing that influenced Ankur to form the movement for reform in university administration is that, despite of many of pending students' welfare projects since 2013-14, like smart classes installations, air conditioned classrooms formations, university buses purchase, hostel upgrade, etc. the university administration is so week that they have returned 59 crore rupees to government out of 153 crore in the year 2016 without using.

After collecting the signatures of students Ankur said, he is going to submit a letter on 24th, March 2017 to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and MHRD Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar Ji from PG portal and will seek an appointment from them to represent the students' issue of Guru Ghasidas Central University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

