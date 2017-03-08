Spades, Clubs, Diamonds…Everything is Fair in Love & Rummy!

Ace2Three launches its 2nd Series Ad Campaign featuring Rummy as an ever impressive passion

After a splendid roar with Ace2Three’s Ad campaign “Are you a game player or a game changer?” Three cheers to another spectacular commercial which also portrays that Rummy leaves a best and everlasting impression on a gamers mind.



Watch the Full video here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKNP8zsPtTM



This new commercial with a trademark “Everything is fair in love & rummy” shows how a man escapes into his favorite craving i.e. 13 Card Rummy while being with his family in a jeweler shop. Looking at the jewelry shapes, he could relate to the symbols of Rummy cards and suddenly his excitements knew no bound when he searched for pairs to arrange a sequence. The commercial became all the more exciting when the salesman identified the man’s imaginary gameplay and helped him with another diamond shaped jewelry for a successful sequence.



Ace2Three fruitfully showcased that Rummy is not only a game but an impression that follows everywhere in the mind of a true Rummy lover. Acknowledging the fact with esteem, Ace2Three goes all the way to build a most secure and innovative Rummy platform to serve the interest of all players around the country.



Ace2Three welcomes you all to enjoy the video and cherish the fever of Rummy