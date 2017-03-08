<br/>

 

Source : Ace2Three.com
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 2:09PM IST (8:39AM GMT)
 
Spades, Clubs, Diamonds…Everything is Fair in Love & Rummy!
Rummy on your Mind? Ace2Three.com pleased to find
 
Hyderabad, India
After a splendid roar with Ace2Three’s Ad campaign “Are you a game player or a game changer?” Three cheers to another spectacular commercial which also portrays that Rummy leaves a best and everlasting impression on a gamers mind.
 

Ace2Three launches its 2nd Series Ad Campaign featuring Rummy as an ever impressive passion  

Watch the Full video here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKNP8zsPtTM
 
This new commercial with a trademark “Everything is fair in love & rummy” shows how a man escapes into his favorite craving i.e. 13 Card Rummy while being with his family in a jeweler shop. Looking at the jewelry shapes, he could relate to the symbols of Rummy cards and suddenly his excitements knew no bound when he searched for pairs to arrange a sequence. The commercial became all the more exciting when the salesman identified the man’s imaginary gameplay and helped him with another diamond shaped jewelry for a successful sequence.
 
Ace2Three fruitfully showcased that Rummy is not only a game but an impression that follows everywhere in the mind of a true Rummy lover. Acknowledging the fact with esteem, Ace2Three goes all the way to build a most secure and innovative Rummy platform to serve the interest of all players around the country.
 
Ace2Three welcomes you all to enjoy the video and cherish the fever of Rummy

 
Media Contact Details

Soma Shastri, Head InfoTech India Private Limited, ,+91 (40) 66061222 , [email protected]

 

