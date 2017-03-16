Source : The Tamara Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:08PM IST (11:38AM GMT) Shruti Shibulal, Promoter and Director – Strategy and Development The Tamara, Named Young Global Leader 2017 of World Economic Forum Bangalore, Karnataka, India Shruti Shibulal, Promoter and Director – Strategy and Development, The Tamara has been named as Young Global Leader 2017 by World Economic Forum. The Forum of Young Global Leaders is a community of over 800 enterprising, socially-minded men and women selected under the age of 40 from across the world. Shruti Shibulal, Promoter and Director – Strategy and Development, The Tamara has been named as Young Global Leader 2017 by World Economic Forum. The Forum of Young Global Leaders is a community of over 800 enterprising, socially-minded men and women selected under the age of 40 from across the world.



On its website, announcing the class of 2017, the World Economic Forum addressed Shruti Shibulal as an accomplished hospitality executive who has promoted and cofounded premium hospitality projects in India and has several upcoming projects to her credit. Shruti Shibulal is among 100 young leaders, under the age of 40, who are tackling the world’s “most complex challenges with innovative approaches”. Further, Shruti Shibulal is among 9 leaders selected from South Asia and 5 from India. Selected into a five-year programme, this year’s class of 100 Young Global Leaders is split evenly between business and not-for-profit sectors – building a global community of peers who can capitalise on diverse talents, experiences and networks to bridge divides that exist in society and achieve more together than they could separately, the WEF said.



“We’ve asked these young leaders to join the YGL community because of their ground-breaking work, creative approaches to problems and ability to build bridges across cultures and between business, government and civil society. These leaders highlight the potential for innovation to correct the shortcomings in our economies and societies,” said John Dutton, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum (source).



The Tamara, a leading hospitality Group in India, currently operates in Coorg, Karnataka (as a luxury resort, The Tamara Coorg), Bangalore (as Lilac, a European themed hostel concept) and in Kerala (as a destination resort, Palma Laguna). It has upcoming projects in Trivandrum (a premium business hotel), Kodaikanal (The Tamara Kodai, a Luxury resort) and expansions to Palma Laguna in Kerala and Lilac in Bangalore. It also has an upcoming project in Guruvayoor, (Lilac Guruvayoor) in India and owns two properties in Europe. Under Shruti’s leadership, The Tamara is projected to own 1000 keys by 2025.



As a Young Global Leader, Shruti Shibulal aims to promote sustainability in hospitality, a subject she is deeply passionate about. Her desire is to bring to life The Tamara's vision of building a 'Sustainable Good Life' for all its stakeholders. Shruti also endeavours to generate local employment through her various projects and to establish global best practices within the Indian hospitality industry.

