Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) RPL Project for Stone Carving Launched by Shri Mohan Lal Gupta (MLA Kishanpol, Jaipur) Rajasthan, India The RPL Project Launch Ceremony for Stone Carving (Stoneware) was organized under the guidance of PMKVY, HCSSC and IL&FS Skills, at Shree Aadi Gor Brahman Murti Kala Sanstha Kalyan ji ka Rasta, Jaipur on 01st March, 2017. The RPL Project Launch Ceremony for Stone Carving (Stoneware) was organized under the guidance of PMKVY, HCSSC and IL&FS Skills, at Shree Aadi Gor Brahman Murti Kala Sanstha Kalyan ji ka Rasta, Jaipur on 01st March, 2017. The venue is strategically located within the largest stone craving in the Jaipur district, providing direct access to the stone carving artisans engaged in the cluster.



IL&FS Skills, a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Handicraft Sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2.0, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. The ceremony was attended by Hon’ble MLA Kishanpol (Jaipur), representative of Handicrafts & Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC), stone carving artisans, industry association & IL&FS team. dignitaries & stakeholders including Mr. Mohan Lal Gupta (MLA, Kishanpol, Jaipur), Mr Krishan Kumar (General Manager HCSSC), Mr Satyanaryan Pandya (Chairman MurtiKala Sansthan Jaipur), Mr Ved Prakash Goyal (Rajasthan Head ILFS Skills), Master Trainees and Stone Craving Artisans attended the ceremony.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.



The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY 2.0 RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to higher education. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on privileging certain forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as process.



The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch & enrollment of trainees for the first batch in the Rajasthan region. During the ceremony, Induction Kits along with tools and equipments were also displayed to the artisans.



In his introductory speech, Mr Ved Praksh Goyal addressed the stone carving artisans on the need for value addition and up-skilling in stone craft. Also, he gave insights on various new techniques and processes for knowledge enhancement of the candidates. The focus was to topics such as production enhancement, quality control, E-marketing, safety measures, uses of tools & equipment, clean environment, eco-friendly products etc. The Hon’ble MLA Mr. Mohan Lal Gupta assured the complete support for effective implementation of RPL project in the region and applauded the initiative taken by HCSSC and IL&FS under the aegis of MSDE & NSDC.



Mr. Krishan Kumar, General Manager-HCSSC provided critical information regarding the objective and methodology of the RPL program PMKVY 2. He explained in details the importance of accreditation and certification under Skill India to the gathered artisans and industry partners. He also addressed to the queries posed by the artisans and industry partners.



Mr. Satyanaryan Pandya encouraged and motivated the artisans present during the launch to enroll in the RPL program and also committed the Association’s complete support the RPL initiative. He also requested to expand program coverage within the Jaipur district in the next phase of the RPL implementation so the program outreach is maximized to the extent possible. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

