ProfiliAd, a MainAd Company, is All Set to Revolutionize Affiliate Marketing Industry with Advanced Technological Solutions

A venture initiated in the Affiliate networking industry by MainAd, Hina Mittal Nayar, Sumit Nayar & Infospica

Participation at AD:tech 2017

Infospica – the technology partners to solutions

ProfiliAd Media, a performance-based affiliate marketing network announces at AD: tech 2017 to introduce innovative technological solutions in the affiliate marketing ecosystem. The company is an extension of the Italy-based retargeting company, MainAd. ProfiliAd has partnered with Infospica, a technology giant based out of Trivandrum, India. The brand is participating at AD: tech 2017 to showcase its products and services which are tailored to adapt to the dynamic changes in the affiliate marketing industry.



Speaking at the event Marino Gualano, General Manager & Co-Founder, MainAd said, “India is a fast-growing economy with significant development in technology and innovation. With ProfiliAd, MainAd marks its entry into the Indian affiliate networking industry with a vision to introduce new age marketing solutions. Indian affiliate market is a systematic industry and shows immense growth opportunity. We are confident about our success with the innovations and developments here.”



At AD: Tech 2017, ProfiliAd has organized an engaging activity for its audience at its booth. The company has set up a golf-putting zone for a Golf Game and plans to give away an iPhone7 for the participant who wins it. The focus of the company is to bring in new technological solutions in the affiliate industry through innovation backed by deep research and industry insights.

Hina Mittal Nayar, CEO, ProfiliAd stated at the event “This is my first entrepreneurial venture. With ProfiliAd, we are aiming to develop solutions that will address the changing needs and demands of affiliate marketing industry. ProfiliAd is in the process of developing a bidding platform equipped with unique features that categorically distinguishes it from the existing bidding options in the industry. In line with our thoughts, our primary aim entails technological innovation and we are working towards developing comprehensive solution models that address the industry concerns.”



ProfiliAd, the first venture of MainAd in Indian affiliate industry, plans to become the digital marketing partners of advertisers and publishers with advanced solutions along with strategic consultancy to generate incremental value for their businesses. It aims to disrupt the traditional affiliate network models with new age technological solutions and empower marketers and agencies to track and optimise partnerships. The organisation offers customised solutions, comprehensive reporting suites to facilitate advertiser and publisher collaborations.