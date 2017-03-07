Source : Piramal Realty Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:20PM IST (10:50AM GMT) (NSE:PEL) Piramal Realty Marks Exclusive Pre-launch of Piramal Revanta at ‘The Revanta Royal Festival’ in Mulund Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Piramal Realty Marks Exclusive Pre-Launch of Piramal Revanta at ‘The Revanta Royal Festival’ in Mulund. Spread across 8 acres, Piramal Revanta to redefine the contemporary luxury lifestyle and present a new way of living

Proposed investment for Piramal Revanta will be approx. INR 1,800 crores over project’s lifecycle, spanning land, project development & execution

Residents to choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, in the heart of the ‘Prince of the Suburbs;’ Sales open from March 11, 2017

The Revanta Royal Festival to be held from March 17 to 19, 2017, in Mulund ​Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of India’s leading globally diversified conglomerate, the Piramal Group, is marking the exclusive pre-launch of its newest project, Piramal Revanta, in Mulund.



Spread across eight acres of lush greenery, residents of Piramal Revanta will discover the new benchmark in contemporary luxury living. The ultra-modern towers, billed to be up to 60 storeys, will become the next referral point in Mumbai’s skyline. Sales for over 200 units of Piramal Revanta are open from March 11, 2017.



Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group, said: “Since inception, Piramal Realty is inspired to contribute to the ever-changing and dynamic Mumbai skyline. Piramal Revanta is a fitting representation of our city’s future in real estate, paying homage to the architecture, engineering, and design marvels that have risen above the mundane, and look to make a positive impact on the lives of citizens. We are thrilled to bring our world-class project to the vibrant real estate landscape of Mulund.”



Residents of Piramal Revanta will be able to choose from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 450 to 1,200 sq. ft., all of which open to expansive views. Situated on the edge of the immaculate 25,000-acre Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Piramal Revanta overlooks the scenic Yeoor Hills and the Vihar Lake.



Designed to be responsive to the needs of consumers, all apartments in Piramal Revanta maximise natural light, promote ventilation and air circulation. Each apartment is equipped with cutting-edge security, and a trove of state-of-the-art facilities including: cycling and jogging tracks, cricket and football grounds, badminton courts, gymnasium, swimming pools, and dedicated yoga and meditation spaces.



Piramal Realty has pegged its investment for Piramal Revanta at approximately INR 1,800 crores, including land, and project development & execution costs. Additionally, the company has awarded the construction for the project to Eversendai, a leading global organisation in undertaking turnkey contracts, delivering high-rise buildings, and infrastructure across the Asian and Middle Eastern regions. Eversendai is best known for their work on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Malaysia’s Petronas Towers, and Qatar’s Olympic stadium. Piramal Realty has procured the Commencement Certificate (CC) for Piramal Revanta, and excavation of the site is complete.



Building on Piramal Realty’s commitment to promote cross-cultural collaboration, Piramal Revanta is the brainchild of the foremost players in the international real estate industry. Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) Associates of London, UK, credited for their work on the Shanghai World Financial Centre, One Vanderbilt in New York, and The Royal Atlantis in Dubai, will serve as the project’s Design Architects. Wilson Associates from Los Angeles, USA, have been appointed as the Interior Designers for Piramal Revanta.



The plush landscape of Piramal Revanta will be designed and maintained by SWA Group from Dallas, and the development of the façade of these contemporary towers will be managed by ALT Philippines, the Façade Consultants. Lerch Bates, a renowned vertical transportation firm, will implement conveyance in the project.



To celebrate the pre-launch, Piramal Realty is hosting The Revanta Royal Festival at Piramal Revanta, which will trace the royal history of Mulund through a stunning display of lush greenery and flora.



Held under the theme ‘The Spirit of Mul-Kund,’ the Festival is a tribute to the ‘Prince of the Suburbs.’ Inspired by the ancient city of ‘Mul-Kund’ from which Mulund draws its name, The Revanta Royal Festival will feature an array of attractions and programmes to entertain the young, and the young-at-heart.



The Revanta Royal Festival will be held on March 17 to 19, 2017, at Piramal Revanta, from 4pm to 8pm.

