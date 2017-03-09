<br/>

 

Thursday, March 9, 2017 7:00PM IST (1:30PM GMT)
 
Opteamix Recognized as a “Dream Company” to Work for by World HRD Congress
 
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
The 25th World HRD Congress in association with Times Ascent recognized Opteamix as a Dream Company to Work For in 2016 and also awarded two prestigious awards related to “Innovative HR Practices” and “Corporate Social Responsibility Practices” at an event held in Mumbai, India on February 15, 2017.
 

Opteamix LLC (Opteamix), a global technology firm, today announced that they have been recognized by World HRD Congress as one of the Dream Companies to Work for in 2017. Opteamix was ranked 46th in this category which had over 750 companies from multiple industries across India. In addition to the Dream Company ranking, Opteamix was also recognized and ranked 8th for “Innovative HR Practices” and 3rd in the category of “Corporate Social Responsibility Practices”. Opteamix was awarded these three prestigious awards at the 25th World HRD Congress that was presented in association with Times Ascent in Mumbai on February 15, 2017.

While expressing pride and happiness over the recognition, Raghurama Kote, COO of Opteamix stated “It is a dream come true and feel honored to be recognized by the World HRD Congress! These awards reflect our vision of building a high-trust organization by investing in our people and implementing innovative HR practices that enable competency, development and promote individual aspirations and growth. I want to thank Opteamizers, as our employees are known internally, who have been our greatest strength and without their dedication and commitment, this honor would not have been possible. A special note of appreciation for all the employees who have been part of our in-house NGO, Right to Live (www.righttolive.org).”

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado with a Delivery Center in Bangalore, India, Opteamix has been delivering enterprise and digital technology solutions to large enterprises and product companies across America. The company has achieved a staggering growth over the last four years and has emerged as one the fastest growing IT services provider.

The World HRD Congress recognizes marque organizations who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the field of Human Resource Development. Celebrating its silver jubilee this year, the goal of the World HRD Congress is to provide a platform showcasing human resource talent. The nominations are evaluated by an eminent jury comprising of senior professionals based on pre-defined criteria and go through a rigorous six-step process from receiving the entries to the final rankings and includes a presentation by the short-listed companies on innovative HR practices, company values, work culture, CSR and more. You can check out the link for more details about the ranking and awards – http://dreamcompaniestoworkfor.org

Opteamix’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Hadzi, added “We are humbled by this recognition and believe that we couldn’t have achieved this without active participation from our team. Everyone has worked collaboratively towards furthering our organizational goals. At Opteamix, the focus has always been on the employee and how to provide an enabling and exciting environment where someone can grow, feel valued and be able to see progress in their career. People are our only asset and they make us who we are.”

 
