Source : Ola Saturday, March 4, 2017 3:40PM IST (10:10AM GMT) Ola Signs MoU with Government of Madhya Pradesh to Create 25,000 Entrepreneurs in the State Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India Ola, India’s most popular mobile app for transportation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (MPSSDM) and Directorate of Skill Development (Technical Education & Skill Development Dept.) Govt. of Madhya Pradesh today. Ola will work with the government to bring customised mobility solutions like Ola Bike, Ola Shuttle, Ola Share and more across the state

Partnership to bring more skilled professionals in Madhya Pradesh’s transportation sector In a major step ahead, towards its goal of nurturing micro entrepreneurship and skilling 50 lakh drivers by 2020, Ola, India’s most popular mobile app for transportation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (MPSSDM) and Directorate of Skill Development (Technical Education & Skill Development Dept.) Govt. of Madhya Pradesh today. In line with Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi’s Skill India initiative, the MoU is focused towards training, skill development and empowerment of 25,000 driver partners in the next two years. As part of this initiative, Ola will work closely with the State’s Skill Development Department in providing essential training infrastructure, utilities and technology framework that will ensure an improved employment scenario for the youth of Madhya Pradesh.



The state economic survey report 2014-15, tabled in the state assembly, states that there were more than 16 lakh educated unemployed people in Madhya Pradesh and the state government is working towards reducing these numbers through various initiatives and employment schemes. Ola will work with the government over the years to skill and train thousands of men and women. In addition to this Ola will organise on-ground events, build communication modules and create a conducive ecosystem for aspiring driver partners to get requisite training and skills.



Speaking on the initiative Shri. Sanjeev Singh, CEO, MPSSDM (Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission) said, “We are confident that our partnership with Ola will accelerate government’s efforts towards economic development along with effectively creating entrepreneurial opportunities for tens of thousands of men and women across the state. Ola has today grown to become the preferred mode of transport in several cities across the state. This association will ensure more and more citizens get access to convenient and affordable mobility solutions. Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India, and is increasingly developing into a strategic hub of both business and culture for the country. The government has also laid down several policies to bolster progress by creating sustainable environment for industries and businesses to grow. Subsequently, deploying the right skilling and training methodologies to create employability and entrepreneurial opportunities will be invaluable for the state’s growth. ”



Kiran Brahma, Business Head Madhya Pradesh at Ola said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to create over 25,000 entrepreneurial opportunities across the state. We will work together with the government to train and provide the right skill set to thousands of men and women across Madhya Pradesh and help them take their first step towards entrepreneurship.” he further added, “The Government's focus on development and skilling is very encouraging and this partnership will be instrumental in advancing our mission of enabling mobility for a billion Indians.”



Ola is successfully operational in 5 cities (Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain) in the state of Madhya Pradesh with various offerings including the likes of Micro, Mini, Prime and Auto-rickshaws. The association with Madhya Pradesh Government will aid in giving better access to training, technology and revenue to its existing driver-partners.



Ola is deeply committed to Government of India's skill development initiative and has rolled out several programmes to promote entrepreneurial growth and opportunities across the country. Ola has tied up with NSDC and RISE India to skill 50 lakh drivers in the next 5 years and has committed Rs. 100 crore towards the initiative. As part of the initiative, Ola and RISE India will set up 500 driver training centers across the country. Ola is working closely with NSKFDC (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment) to create 10,000 women driver entrepreneurs over the next 5 years. It has also signed MoUs with several state governments including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Rajasthan and Maharashtra for skilling of youth, men and women to reduce unemployment in the country and alleviate poverty.

