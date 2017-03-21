Now ShopX Allows Every Kirana Store to be a Travel Agent

ShopX, India’s fastest growing digital offline platform that powers retailers in India, introduces travel booking options in South and West Indian markets. The service enables easy ticket booking while offering the most affordable deals. Presently, 7-8% of ShopX’s 40,000+ active retailers are booking travel tickets. The company expects this demand to grow by 25%.



The new travel booking feature is an additional revenue stream for retailers in Tier 2 and 3 towns of India. ShopX travel fares are most affordable and contributes a good margin to the partner retailers. In addition, customers will be able to book their travel tickets hassle free at the local retail outlets. On the other hand, this will offer an opportunity for retailers to earn the commission that was earlier made by a travel agent. Amongst the South Indian states, Karnataka and Kerala are the most active markets and Bangalore to Mumbai is the most booked travel route on the app. redBus, TravelYaari, Provab, Galileo and Amadeus are ShopX’s key partners in this venture.

According to the recent report by NASSCOM. India is expected to have 730 million internet users by 2020, with 75% of new user growth expected to come from Tier II and Tier III areas. The report also predicts that 50% of travel transactions to be online by 2020. There is a growing demand across India for travel and ShopX will play a pivotal role in meeting this demand with their robust technology network/platform.



Commenting on this new development Mr. Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of ShopX said, “The travel agent is the point of contact for customers in Tier 2 and 3 towns for making travel booking. At times, there are only 1 or 2 travel agents in a city and individuals should travel over 10kms to book a ticket. With ShopX, we are providing the customers accessibility to technology to meet their needs. Now, customers can book tickets at their convenience, save enormous amount of time and get the most affordable deals.”



ShopX is backed by strategic investor Nandan Nilekani, and mentors including Jagdish Kini (ex- CEO, Airtel (South Region), Managing Director, Gillette India), and Pramod Varma (earlier: Chief Architect, UIDAI Aadhar Project, CTO Sterling Commerce). Within a year of launch, ShopX has empowered 40,000 Retail Partners across 200 towns in 10 states; serving more than 1 million customers, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. The Company aims to provide the 600-million middle-income population in India (as against the current 50 million active internet buyer base) access to digital commerce through its Retailer Partners.