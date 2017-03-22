Source : Nourish You Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:30PM IST (11:00AM GMT) Nourish You Ushers in the Superfood Culture in India Hyderabad, India Nourish You made a foray into the health food market with quinoa and chia seeds two years ago, becoming the first suppliers of these “superfoods” in the country. Nourish You made a foray into the health food market with quinoa and chia seeds two years ago, becoming the first suppliers of these “superfoods” in the country. The company aims to further expand its product portfolio by introducing healthy snack options like health bars, cookies and quinoa pastas in the near future.



“Being health conscious is an upward trend in the country,” says Rakesh Reddy, director of production at Nourish You. “The need of the hour is to provide people with a superfood formula that is entirely organic and makes for a natural supplement in their diets,” he adds. With a background in biotechnology, he firmly believes in agricultural innovation and its ability to shape a healthier future.



The brand differentiates itself from other players in the Indian market by not importing the quinoa and chia seeds, instead cultivating them in their own capacity. “We were the first players to bring Quinoa and Chia seeds in India, and the only ones who procure, process and distribute the seeds,” says Rakesh Kilaru, director of processing at Nourish You. “We work closely with the farmers and make the required efforts for their livelihood, which is a part of our focused efforts towards sustainability.”



Nourish You is led by a team that has years of expertise in food processing, having worked in co-operation with the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India for development of quinoa and chia seeds. The company sets its sights on using the e-commerce platform as a channel to bring these seeds from the farm to the plates of the urban society.



The organic seeds are rich in dietary fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and protein content, targeting people seeking natural and healthy foods, positioning it alongside muesli and oats in store shelves.

