Source : NIIT Limited Friday, March 17, 2017 2:45PM IST (9:15AM GMT) (NSE: NIITLTD) NIIT.tv, a Disruptive Innovation by NIIT, Enters into a Partnership with Buddy4Study New Delhi, Delhi, India NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, has entered into a significant tie-up with Buddy4Study – India’s leading scholarship platform. Under this tie-up select scholarships from Buddy4Study will be displayed on NIIT.tv. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, has entered into a significant tie-up with Buddy4Study – India’s leading scholarship platform. Under this tie-up select scholarships from Buddy4Study will be displayed on NIIT.tv. Interested users will be able to search and apply for scholarships relevant to their profile. This is an attempt by NIIT.tv to help students who need financial aid to support their education, also this integration will further strengthen NIIT.tv’s vision to provide quality education to every digitally connected learner.



Buddy4Study is a scholarship search platform where users can see all the scholarships available in the market. There is also an option to help users to find appropriate scholarships matching their profile. Ranging from latest scholarship opportunities to the processing of the final detailed application, everything can be done in a single click via this web and application based user-friendly platform. This is a two-way integration where Buddy4Study will expose its users to NIIT.tv courses to help them prepare for various scholarships.



NIIT.tv is an internet TV portal that can be accessed on a computer, tablet or smartphone anytime, anywhere. It is a democratic digital learning initiative, backed by NIIT’s strong Educational Technology framework that was launched in October 2015 with an aim to bring high quality training from its classrooms to every digitally connected learner, for free, at any time, place and language of their choice. The platform has received an overwhelming response with over 639037 registered users from over 175 countries. This has prompted NIIT to go beyond its programs and provide support in other areas of higher education through strategic tie-ups. Going forward, the platform will assist students in exam preparation, career counselling, scholarship search, career related blogs and article etc.



Commenting on this significant tie-up, Mr. Udai Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, NIIT Ltd. said, “We launched NIIT.tv with a vision to create a hassle-free education platform for every digitally connected citizen of India, by removing the four constraints of time, space, language and money. Through this significant integration with Buddy4Study, we will now help the students in choosing the right scholarships that will help in their growth and career development.”



Manasvi Singh, Co-Founder, Buddy4Study said, “This tie-up will be beneficial to both NIIT.tv and Buddy4Study users. While NIIT.tv users will be able to find the right scholarships matching their profiles, Buddy4Study users can seek help to prepare for various scholarships from the NIIT.tv platform.”



As a socially responsible corporate citizen, NIIT with the launch of NIIT.tv is now committing to extend that experience and expertise to service the needs of India in many other sectors, across the entire social spectrum. With over 200 people working on education-technology, NIIT is the largest EdTech company in the country actively involved in offering technologically advanced learning products and services to its customers.

