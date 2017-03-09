New Cardiology Team Now at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals

India is estimated to account for 60 per cent of heart disease patients worldwide. Heart diseases have emerged as the number one killer among Indians. What is more alarming is that many of the heart diseases occur late in the night or early in the morning.

Understanding the need of the hour, and accounting the rising trend of cardiac complications in patients, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise today announced the appointment of an expert team of cardiologists, who would be available round-the-clock. The new team will have 4 senior Cardiologists and 1 Cardio Thoracic surgeon as well as 2 Cardiac Anesthetists at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, LB Nagar.

The new team has a combined experience of successfully doing more than 50,000 interventional cardiac procedures as well as more than 5000 Cardio-Thoracic surgeries including key Hole Cardiac surgeries. The team will also be supported by a dedicated cardiac anesthesia team who are trained all complex cardiac cases.

“Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, since inception has gained the reputation of pioneering and innovating in many clinical programs. The growing incidence of cardiac problems and high level of complexities within the vicinity of the Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals has made it imperative for us to further raise the benchmarks of our clinical programs significantly” said, Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

“Around 2.4 million die of heart disease in India and heart disease continuous to be the largest killer, out of which two-third of patients with symptoms reach hospital after the golden hour. The outcome of heart attack is a function of time from the diagnosis to initiation of therapy. Our ambulance facility ensures that the patient reach our well-equipped hospital, avail best in class treatment within one hour of symptoms, hence he or she can expect a near complete recovery. The neighbouring towns of Nalagonda, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Suryapet will be able to avail the facility of world class care without getting stuck in the traffic of Hyderabad city” he added.

The Team of experts include Dr. Rajiv Garg, Dr. Muresh Rao, Dr. Srinivas Reddy, Dr. Mallindra Swamy (Cardiologists), Dr. Rajeev Threhan (Cardiac Surgeon), Dr. Sudarshan Rao and Dr. Manzer (Cardiac Anesthetists).



“Over the last few months within the vicinity of the hospital out of a sample size of around 100 cardiac patients treated at the hospital 70 per cent were men and the remaining 30 per cent females. Out of these 70 per cent men we treated around 50 per cent were senior citizens (above 65 years) and the rest were middle aged and youngsters. But the trend reversed in the case of women where only 30 per cent women were above the age of 65 years and a startling 70 per cent were either middle aged or young women,” Dr. Rajeev Garg, Sr. Consultant – Interventional Cardiology stated.