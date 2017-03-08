Source : Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Mr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO Fiinovation Awarded with the CSR Leadership Award New Delhi, Delhi, India In the 6th edition of World CSR Congress, Mr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive, Fiinovation was awarded with the ‘CSR Leadership Award’ for his contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability in Mumbai recently.



Mr. Soumitro Chakraborty, laid the foundation of Fiinovation, a global CSR consulting company, and has dynamically contributed to making an impact in the overall development of the community through simplified solutions. He is also currently an active Committee Member of the CII Northern Region: Regional Committee on Affirmative Action and Chairperson – Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence.



He has also penned down his views on CSR & Sustainability in numerous publications, articles, blogs, etc. His sectoral expertise and profound command in the subject has earned him the honour of being an articulate and influencing keynote speaker, jury and moderator in various International & national forums.



The CSR conference and awards ceremony was attended by several dignitaries from the social development sector across the globe. The CSR Leadership Awards aims to recognize the basic role that CSR play in providing a more sustainable and equitable society. The award highlights those organisations and individuals that have embraced the CSR and Sustainability agenda and made it a key component of their activities.



On this memorable occasion, Fiinovation & Uflex Limited (Fiinovation is the technical partner of the project) also bagged the ‘Best Environment Friendly Project’ for the CSR Project – ‘Natural Resource Conservation & Optimization of Ecosystem Services’.



“We are honoured to receive such accolades for our efforts towards the betterment of our society. It definitely motivates each member of the Fiinovation family, to stay committed and provide innovative solutions to the prevalent societal and environmental challenges,” said Mr. Soumitro Chakraborty after winning the awards.



He has also been honoured internationally in 2016 for his dedication, commitment and achievements in the CSR and Sustainability initiatives at the International Socrates Award where he was honoured with 'Queen Victoria Commemorative Medal' in Oxford, London.

