Manage Your Expenses with a Bajaj Finserv Line of Credit

Do you need financial assistance without the monthly pay-outs that accompany a Personal Loan? Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial services company through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, brings you a unique product – the personal line of credit.

​

A Bajaj Finserv Line of Credit is a one-of-a-kind credit facility allotted to you for a specified amount. Once this amount is assigned, you are free to withdraw and use any amount of money within this allowed limit. But, the part which sets this product apart from Personal Loans and other forms of financing is that you only pay interest on the amount that you withdraw. This is a loan where you only pay the interest amount as EMI.

To apply for a Line of Credit and avail special offers, including assured gift vouchers from Amazon worth up to Rs.15,000, simply visit the Bajaj Finserv website before 26th March and start the application process.

The Bajaj Finserv Line of Credit Is a Dream Come True

The most important feature of the Bajaj Finserv Line of Credit is that it puts your convenience before everything else. Through its hassle free and convenient processes, line of credit offers consumer friendly financing options with no excessive interest rate burden.

Low interest rates : Unlike other forms of financing, where you start paying interest on the principal irrespective of usage, the personal line of credit calculates interest on only the amount that you withdraw, which may be significantly lower.

: Unlike other forms of financing, where you start paying interest on the principal irrespective of usage, the personal line of credit calculates interest on only the amount that you withdraw, which may be significantly lower. Lower instalments: Since you don’t start paying interest charges until you use the loan, the instalments are likely to be of a much smaller amount.

Since you don’t start paying interest charges until you use the loan, the instalments are likely to be of a much smaller amount. Flexibility: Line of credit allows you the flexibility to choose the amount you want to withdraw as well as the repayment tenure that ranges between 24 to 60 months.

Line of credit allows you the flexibility to choose the amount you want to withdraw as well as the repayment tenure that ranges between 24 to 60 months. No collateral: Line of credit is one of the few financing avenues that require no proof of your assets or collateral against the loan amount.

Line of credit is one of the few financing avenues that require no proof of your assets or collateral against the loan amount. No hidden costs: You are not expected to pay any fees for the withdrawals you make. There are no limits on the numbers of times you can make withdrawals either.

Line of credit from Bajaj Finserv also gives you benefits including instant loan approval, disbursal within 72 hours, attractive interest rates, and loans up to Rs.25 lakh.

Assured Gift Voucher Worth Up to Rs. 15,000

Bajaj Finserv is running a limited time offer on line of credit products. A line of credit worth Rs.10 lakh or more gets you an assured Amazon gift voucher worth Rs.15,000. Similarly, by taking a line of credit between Rs.7 lakh and Rs.9.99 lakh, you get to take home a voucher worth Rs.12,000, while a loan of Rs.5 lakh to Rs.6.99 lakh gets you an Amazon voucher worth Rs.8,000.

This offer is valid only up to 26th March, 2017! To apply, check out Bajaj Finserv’s personal line of credit facility today.