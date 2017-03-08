Source : Wockhardt Foundation Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:10PM IST (11:40AM GMT) Man Can Get Justice, Woman Can’t – Dr. Huz Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Dr. Huz (Huzaifa Khorakiwala) who heads Wockhardt Foundation thinks women don’t get justice easily whereas a man can. Dr. Huz (Huzaifa Khorakiwala) who heads Wockhardt Foundation thinks women don’t get justice easily whereas a man can.



In an interview, he said, “Women face lots of challenges in our society. She is abused, harassed, power is used against her, even she hardly gets proper justice. Man can get justice but a woman can’t.”



To increase the awareness on Women’s day Dr. Huz spoke about the initiatives that have taken on behalf of Wockhardt management, “For the women’s day, I have written articles on women and made videos in women dignity and honour. We are doing women and child programs in Wockhardt and villages as well.”



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Huz who has been associated with many several programs in health, education, water and sanitation across the breadth of the country, expressed,



“Women have shone in every field, even in the male dominating fields. Women are neither weak nor submissive. It's their natural adaptability; missing of which missing many families’ harmonies would be shaky,” he told.



An MBA from the prestigious Yale University in the USA, Dr Huz feels that every human being has flaws and weaknesses of women should not be highlighted because ‘you will miss the chance to enjoy her strengths.’



"A woman is neither a slave nor a labourer. She is your equal life partner who will stand by you on your toughest days. Every woman irrespective of the position she holds in your life deserves her dignity, respect, and attention," he signed off.

