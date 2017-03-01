Launch of RPL (Agri) Under PMKVY 2.0 by IL&FS Skills at Telangana

A RPL Project Launch Ceremony was organized under the guidance of PMKVY and IL&FS Institute of Skills, at Gopalamithra Kendra, Viswanadhapalle village, Khammam District, Telangana on 30th Jan’17.

IL&FS Skill, a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector (Dairy Farmer) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2.0, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at Viswanadhapalle village of Telangana State. The ceremony was attended by chairman District Livestock Development Agency (Khammam, Telangana), Chairman-Dairy Development Authority (Vijaya Dairy, Khammam Telangana), President – Mandal Praja Parishd- Singareni Mandal, Veterinary Officer- Singareni Mandal, District Rural Development Agency- APO, IL&FS Skills team, SHADE NGO team, candidates to be trained under RPL and farmers of the area. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.

The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY 2.0 RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to higher education. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on privileging certain forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as process.

IL&FS Skills has conducted RPL programme for multiple sectors ranging from Agriculture, Apparel, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, RPL of Rashtrapati Bhawan employees, CRPF jawans and street vendors through FSSAI in past as well under the aegis of NSDC, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. This initiative of RPL under the PMKVY 2 is expected to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training, which will help them secure a better livelihood.