JW Marriot Mumbai Sahar Appoints Rimal D’Silva as Director of Human Resources

Rimal D'Silva has been appointed as the Director of Human Resources at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Prior to joining JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Rimal was the Director of Human Resources at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.



Rimal D’Silva completed her Post Graduate Degree in Human Resources from Welingkar’s Institute of Management in 2002 and joined JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu as a Management Trainee in Human Resources. During the program she gained exposure to cross functional roles in Human Resources & Training. Soon, she was promoted to Assistant Manager – Training on successful completion of the program.



On completion of 3 years at Marriott, Rimal joined Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai as Assistant Manager – Organizational Learning, where she took care of pan-India Induction & Orientation Program for all new recruits. She was also in charge of all Learning & Development initiatives for the Retail Banking division of the Bank.



In 2009, Rimal returned to the hospitality industry as a Human Resources Manager in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. She made significant contributions in the field of recruitment, Human Resources Management System (HRMS), administration, compliance management and training and development. She was awarded the ‘Workday’ Champion for the APAC region during the global role out of a new HRMS system in the company. She was the promoted to Director of Human Resources in April 2015 where she handled the entire Human Resources, Personnel Management and Learning & Development department under her leadership.



Life has come to a full circle as Rimal returns to the Marriott International with her role as the Director of Human Resources at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, effective February 2017.

