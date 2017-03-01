Source : ITShastra Wednesday, March 1, 2017 1:10PM IST (7:40AM GMT) ITShastra Launches Global Expansion Plan Technology firm prepares for market growth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ITShastra, an international technology development and consulting firm, has restructured and added several key industry professionals to prepare for global growth and increased demand for software as a service (SaaS) in finance, healthcare and enterprise resource planning (ERP). ITShastra, an international technology development and consulting firm, has restructured and added several key industry professionals to prepare for global growth and increased demand for software as a service (SaaS) in finance, healthcare and enterprise resource planning (ERP).



Based on last year’s successful results from the acquisition of Fame Technology Solutions, WLL, in Bahrain along with the company’s ERP technology, ITShastra management developed the five-year growth plan.



“We project that ITShastra will be a $100 million company in the next five years, based on the demand for SaaS in several industries and our ability to meet those needs based on our experience,” said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, founder of ITShastra who will now be the firm’s CEO and managing director. “Having the right technology along with the depth of experience is key to success in today’s global business environment. We have assembled a team of industry veterans who understand technology and can lead our growth initiatives.”



Ranjit M. K., the current managing director of Fame Technology Solutions, Bahrain, will continue to oversee operations at the company and manage growth in existing markets in the Middle East while expanding to North African, European and Asia. Ranjit has more than 20 years of experience in ERP field and Middle East markets.



The company’s Financial Risk Management Technology division will become a part of IndiSoft Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., and will be managed by Dhiren Dedhia, who has more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development in the banking and finance software solutions industry. He will leverage the success IndiSoft Consultancy has had regarding compliance in the U.S. for growth in India as well as the Middle East and Africa.



In addition, IT Shastra’s eGovernment and soft skills business divisions will managed by Prasad Nagool, who had lead ITShastra as CEO for past four years. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

