Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Monday, March 6, 2017 7:50PM IST (2:20PM GMT) Indian Skilled Trainees Get USD 500 Jobs in Welding in Middle East Trained by IL&FS Skills on Australian Qualification Framework, get felicitated by Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC New Delhi, Delhi, India Shri Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC felicitated the second batch of welders, certified at Level 2/3 of Australian Qualification Framework (AQF), who will be placed with Nasser Al Hajari Corporation, the largest contractor of skilled manpower in Middle East. Current batch had 8 welders employed in NSH, Saudi Arabia offered USD $ 500 ( base salary of $ 350 plus overtime plus free Boarding and Lodging apart from benefits)

Earlier in 2015, first batch of 10 welders employed in Middle East-offered USD $ 350. Their current salary has now reached USD $ 700 per month

IL&FS Skills now is offering the same International Placement linked training in 5 more locations in trades like Advanced Welding, Mechanical Electrical Plumbing and Nursing. ​Shri Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC felicitated the second batch of welders, certified at Level 2/3 of Australian Qualification Framework (AQF), who will be placed with Nasser Al Hajari Corporation, the largest contractor of skilled manpower in Middle East. This is a joint initiative of IL&FS Skills, an NSDC Training Partner and OGM, Australia. Delivered over a period of 6 months, this training was delivered at IL&FS Institute of Skills – Ropar. Trainers at IIS Ropar are Sector Skill Council (SSC) certified, have relevant industry experience and have undergone an extensive ToT on pedagogy and domain specific modules. Trainers have also undergone a ToT conducted by Kangan Trainers, and the course curriculum is mapped to AQF. Shri Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC felicitated the second batch of welders, certified at Level 2/3 of Australian Qualification Framework (AQF), who will be placed with Nasser Al Hajari Corporation, the largest contractor of skilled manpower in Middle East. This is a joint initiative of IL&FS Skills, an NSDC Training Partner and OGM, Australia. Delivered over a period of 6 months, this training was delivered at IL&FS Institute of Skills – Ropar. Trainers at IIS Ropar are Sector Skill Council (SSC) certified, have relevant industry experience and have undergone an extensive ToT on pedagogy and domain specific modules. Trainers have also undergone a ToT conducted by Kangan Trainers, and the course curriculum is mapped to AQF. Training was imparted in simulated labs with a hybrid model which includes classroom training, practical welding works, project work and compulsory On-Job-Training (OJT) at Leighton India. During the OJT, boarding, lodging and meals were provided by Leighton India. Each trainee got a stipend of approx. Rs. 8000 over and above other facilities. Each trainee was under strict supervision of Leighton India supervisors and IL&FS Skills trainers. Based on the 3 months internship track record, trainees were forwarded to appear for final assessment with the SSC (IISSSC). On clearing the certification from SSC, trainees appeared in the Trade Test by International employers which was facilitated by OGM. All trainees have qualified and each successful trainee has been offered a salary of USD 500 per month including additional perks such as over time, boarding & lodging, travel, health insurance etc. and paid vacation twice a year. The maximum earning can go up to double the basic pay with experience.



Shri Arora highlighted the paradox of the current education system with graduates struggling to find jobs even though they may have full time technical qualifications. “I am thrilled to see the beaming faces of these young men who are not only getting jobs in overseas markets, but also a globally recognized qualification that will take them places. These trainees will be an example for their peers in India. He asked all trainees to be in tough and write back if they ever faced any troubles. He also congratulated IL&FS Skills and OGM building a programme aimed at training for overseas placements. Mr. RCM Reddy, MD and CEO, IL&FS Skills explained that both OGM and IL&FS Skills have worked closely to curate this programme. “IL&FS Institute of Skills, Ropar is re-modelled in terms of infrastructure, equipment, processes and training of trainers to offer training at par with Australian Qualification Framework (AQF), aligned to Indian QP /NOS whereas OGM plays a very important role of helping to structure the entire program, support in ToT, ensure academic rigor through consistent interventions facilitate OJT and Placement.”



Speaking on the occasion, Peter Linford, MD, OGM emphasized on the training of trainers and their certification. “This partnership has brought together several partners to deliver a world class training programme at an Indian institute. IL&FS Skills has invested heavily in setting the facility, content, global Training of Trainers (TOT), assessments etc. We are delighted that the first batch has cleared both AQF and ASDC certification and are now skilled, certified and placed with jobs.”



This programme is of immense significance especially for those youth who aspire to be part of the global workforce. It is also a model which can be replicated with several other countries and sectors with high demand for skilled manpower.



The felicitation ceremony was attended by stakeholders Shri Manish Arora, CEO, NSDC, Mr. Peter Linford, MD, OGM along with Mr. Sushim Banerjee, CEO, Iron and Steel Sector Skills Council and Mr. RCM Reddy, MD & CEO, IL&FS Skills. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

