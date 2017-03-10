Source : NIIT Imperia Friday, March 10, 2017 1:52PM IST (8:22AM GMT) (NSE:NIITLTD) IIM Lucknow and NIIT Imperia Announce 6th Batch for Executive Program in Business Management New Delhi, Delhi, India NIIT Imperia – Centre for Advanced Learning Institute along with IIM Lucknow has announced the sixth batch for Executive Program in Business Management (EPBM). This one-year part-time certificate program covers all critical functions of Management and is specially designed for professionals who seek to groom their corporate careers for higher levels of responsibilities.



The one-year Executive Program in Business Management (EPBM), offers a mix of experience sharing, real life case discussions and assignments, and has been created for professionals looking to enhance their performance and create greater value through their work. Applicants should have at least 50% marks in their graduation/post-graduation recognised by UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU in any discipline. They should have a minimum of 2 years of work experience post completion of graduation to apply for this program. EPBM will prepare the professionals to take on the challenges in the dynamic environment and also help them make better managers with evolved decision making capabilities.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Vice President, NIIT Ltd, said, “NIIT Imperia has been offering tailor-made management programs in association with premier institutes to enable aspiring professionals to move to larger and more meaningful roles in their organizations. The Executive Program in Business Management in association with IIM Lucknow has been especially designed for Managers looking for broader knowledge of other functional areas so that they can gain a more strategic profile within the organization.”



Prof. Rajesh Aithal, Chairperson MDP, IIM Lucknow, said, “IIM Lucknow is one of the most reputed business schools in Asia which believes in creating a distinct career path for professionals through its cutting-edge programs. We are delighted to offer the Executive Program in Business Management through NIIT Imperia. The program will provide broader insights of business fundamentals across functions of Management, thus enabling the learners to build a meaningful career and eventually be able to transform themselves into corporate leaders.”



One-year program in EPBM focuses on functional management skills, strategic planning and execution and complimentary soft skills to enhance the decision-making capabilities of the participants. The classes will be held once a week and will be delivered using synchronous learning technology platform. In addition to this, students need to attend 3 days of campus visit module at the beginning of the program. Successful candidates will be given certification from IIM Lucknow and will be awarded IIM Lucknow MDP Alumni Status.



The program enables students to analyze the client needs and requirements and use leadership skills and styles to maximize productivity. Professionals undertaking the program will be trained in human resource management, economic environment, organizational behaviour, operations management, business communications, quantitative techniques in management, principles of sales & marketing management and much more.



