IIBM Institute of Business Management Wins the Prestigious 7th Annual Indian Education Awards New Delhi, Delhi, India IIBM Institute of Business Management, India's leading Institute of Business Management, wins the prestigious 7th Annual Indian Education Awards 2017, from Indian Education Congress. IIBM was recognised for exhibiting exceptionally good efforts, modernization, determination and evolution in providing quality online education to students and also contributes hugely to education industry in India.



IIBM Institute offers numerous certification courses to the students, working professionals to achieve career growth in Leadership and Management cadre.



“We are honoured to receive this award, as recognition of IIBM institute’s deep commitment for facilitating continuous educational opportunities, equipping working professionals with the latest management certifications and aiding them to grow along with the organizations they work for,” says Vikas Maheshwari, CEO & Co-Founder, IIBM Institute of Business Management.



“Providing the best education by utilising supreme quality technology is the core value of our IIBM Institute. We are really proud to be recognised by the Indian Education Congress this Year 2017, specifically for the value we practice as the foundation of our organizational culture,” states Rajesh Maheshwari, CTO & Co-founder, IIBM Institute of Business Management.



