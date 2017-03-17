Source : Hyundai Motor India Limited Friday, March 17, 2017 6:15PM IST (12:45PM GMT) KSC:KRX: 00538(KSC:KRX: 00538) Hyundai Motor India Ties-up with Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering Kolkata, West Bengal, India Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s largest exporter and the second largest car manufacturer inaugurated Hyundai Professional Development Center at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College, Kolkata. Community enhancement on education standards, in-line with latest technologies

Specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gear box & other learning aids to Polytechnic Colleges Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s largest exporter and the second largest car manufacturer inaugurated Hyundai Professional Development Center at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College, Kolkata.



All the CSR activities are being conducted towards HMIL’s long term commitment towards fulfilling its social objectives and support to community enhancement on education standards, in-line with latest technologies through tie-ups with Polytechnic Institutes with specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gear box & other learning aids.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are very happy about this association with Polytechnic College as Hyundai is a Responsible Corporate Citizen and advocates creating constant resource pool of skilled ‘Service Advisors’ for Automobile Service Industry. As a Caring manufacturer, it’s our duty and responsibility to continue such initiatives to benefit the industry and society on the whole.”



The new curriculum will expose Automobile trade students to modern automobile technologies thereby increasing the opportunities of employability and career prospects. The new syllabus and practical training at dealership will add yet another dimension to the existing syllabus supported by HMIL. The programme will benefit Polytechnic colleges in creating skillful professionals for the Indian Automotive Service Industry.



Under its CSR Skill Development Program, Hyundai Motor India made its first ITI tie-up in 2012, to support community by enhancing education standards in-line with latest technologies at ITI. As of now, Hyundai has tie-ups with 38 ITIs Pan India with minimum 1 ITI tie-up in each state. Almost 95% of trained graduates from the Skill Development Program (2012-2015) were recruited by Hyundai dealerships in 2016. The Programme has already benefited over 1000 students who studied the course in ITIs across the country.



Hyundai has added another feather in its cap by inaugurating ‘Hyundai Body Training Academy’ (HBA) at Mohan Motor Hyundai, Kolkata to train Body Technician & Body shop Advisors keeping focus on Health, Safety & Standardized procedures to achieve higher Body shop operation efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

