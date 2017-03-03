Source : HSIL Limited Friday, March 3, 2017 8:45PM IST (3:15PM GMT) (NSE:HSIL) HSIL Limited Recently Launched its Next Gen Hindware Galleria and Queo Luxury Bathware Store in Hyderabad Underlines the importance of the emerging market Hyderabad, India HSIL Limited, India’s leading building products company, recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Hindware Galleria and QUEO concept store in Hyderabad. The store named Bath Boutique is located in the upscale Banjara Hills Road No 12. It is an exclusive joint galleria and concept store in India and showcases a wide range of premium and luxury products by the brand ranging from faucets, showers, washbasins, chromoshowers, bidets to WC’s. HSIL Limited, India’s leading building products company, recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Hindware Galleria and QUEO concept store in Hyderabad. The store named Bath Boutique is located in the upscale area of High Street Banjara Hills Road No 12. It is the company’s exclusive joint galleria and concept store in India and showcases a wide range of premium and luxury products by the brand ranging from faucets, showers, washbasins, chromo showers, bidets to WC’s. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Sandip Somany, VCMD, HSIL Limited and Mr. Manish Bhatia, ‎President (Hindware) & CEO (EVOK Retail) – ‎HSIL Limited.



The store’s retail format is planned keeping in mind the versatile set of customers in the region who enjoy a fine mix of premium and luxury sanitaryware products. It is inspired by the idea of timeless art and the brand’s desire to enhance customers’ bathrooms with elegance and refinement. Spread over 3000 sq. ft. area, the store also boasts of an exclusive QUEO Luxury bathroom zone dedicated to showcase the fashion lines by renowned designers like Antonio Bullo, Romano Adolini, FedricoTombolini, Chiara Valeri and Antonio Cristofaro.



At the store launch, Mr. Sandip Somany, VCMD, HSIL Limited, said, “We are delighted to achieve yet another milestone in our growth story with the inauguration of this store in Hyderabad today. Our growing network marks the increasing confidence that our customers and our investors have in the brand.We have an exciting year ahead of us as we are poised to launch several innovative new products across markets in India.”



He further added, “We have now moved even closer to delight our discerning customers with aspirational products. Spread over 3000 sq. ft. area, the store employs hand-picked bathroom experts who are well-trained and dedicated to ensure the customers have a smooth buying and after-sales experience.”



Mr. Manish Bhatia, President, Building Products Division, HSIL limited, commented, “The Indian luxury landscape is experiencing an evolution which is redefining the consumer profile. Luxury in India is no longer the privilege of a few born into wealth. There is now a larger consumer base which has the money to splurge but wants a real value proposition. Also, this consumer base is not restricted to the top metro cities anymore. More than 40% of the total luxury market revenue is generated from smaller cities and towns. This luxury consumption in Tier II and III cities is growing steadily due to high internet penetration, increasing awareness amongst the youth and higher disposable income of the working segment.”



He further said, “Our main focus is to align HSIL’s presence across these strategic locations in order to generate strong brand distinction. We feel that it is essential for us to grow by increasing our consumer touch points and provide them with holistic bathroom solutions. This Hyderabad is a very important market in the region driving demand for premium and luxury products. It is also the hub of marketing, technology and innovation in the region and offers great economic potential owing to the growing real estate market.”



Hindware Galleria and Queo concept store will provide the consumers of Hyderabad the opportunity to avail complete sanitaryware shopping experience under one roof.

