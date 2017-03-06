Source : Frost & Sullivan Monday, March 6, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) Haryana Announces Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar, Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Private Participation Project advisor Frost & Sullivan and the State Government will host a pre-Expression of Interest meeting Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Project advisor Frost & Sullivan & the Government of Haryana will host a pre-Expression of Interest (EOI) meeting on the proposed development of Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar on March 10, 2017, 11 AM (IST), New Delhi. The Government of Haryana is set to scale up aviation infrastructure and expand existing civilian airfields in the state. The Civil Aviation Department (CAD) plans to develop a passenger airport, fixed-base operations (FBO), maintenance-repair-operation (MRO) facilities, cargo, defence manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, an aviation training centre and university, and a commercial and residential Aerotropolis at Hisar. This Integrated Aviation Hub is expected to put Haryana on the world aviation map and propel economic growth.



Frost & Sullivan, growth consulting company and project advisor to the Government, confirmed the suitability of Hisar for the ambitious project. The district has been selected for its proximity to a large consumption base, including the national capital of India – Delhi, and states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has also identified Hisar as a ‘counter-magnet area’ to absorb the migrant population from the NCR and serve as a sub-growth area.



“In view of the impending supply-demand gap for airport connectivity and services such as MRO and FBO in India, as well as the significant ramp-up in passenger traffic across the country, the state of Haryana is well positioned to provide the necessary environment for developing an Integrated Aviation Hub,” said Mani James, Vice President, Public Sector Practice, Frost & Sullivan.



Towards this end, the Government is inviting Indian and overseas companies—as a single entity or a consortium—to undertake the project on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 30 years. Government-owned land, measuring approximately 3,000 acres and adjoining the Hisar airfield, has been earmarked for the development.



A pre-Expression of Interest (EOI) meeting will be held on 10 March 2017 at 11 AM (Indian Standard Time) at Haryana Bhawan, Copernicus Marg, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Marg Area, New Delhi-110001. The CAD, with the assistance of Frost & Sullivan, intends to short-list suitable applicants for the open international competitive bidding process that will follow.



Interested parties can send their confirmation by email to [email protected], [email protected] along with a letter of authorization to attend the pre-EOI meeting. Or, please click here to fill the form to register for this meeting.



The Haryana Advantage: Proven ‘ease of doing business’ throughout the business cycle, including investor facilitation, simplified land allotment, single window clearance system, reasonable labour laws and environment inspection standards, speedy grievance redressal mechanism, and strong industrial security

Expertise in aviation – CAD, Haryana was established in 1966 for flight training and certification

The State has Flying Training Centres under Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation (HICA) at Hisar, Karnal and Pinjore

Proposed multimodal logistics hub in Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendragarh) covering approximately 1,000 acres of land

Indian Airforce Station at Ambala and Sirsa

Indian Airforce Station at Ambala and Sirsa

Industrial influence of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) More information about the CAD and project can be found at http://haraviation.gov.in/

