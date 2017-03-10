Source : Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. Friday, March 10, 2017 2:21PM IST (8:51AM GMT) (NSE:RUCHISOYA) Green Gold Day at Ruchi Soya Celebrates Co-existence with Nature Founder & MD’s birthday celebrated by planted over 1000 saplings across 15 locations Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Dinesh Shahra’s is celebrated not with sweets or cake but as ‘Green Gold Day’. Every year on the 22nd of February, employees of Ruchi Soya exemplify the values of Shri Dinesh Shahra and Ruchi Soya by planting thousands of trees across various locations. And this year was no different! Co-existence with nature and worshipping various aspects of nature has always been an important part of Indian culture through the ages. At Ruchi Soya, the leading Indian agri and food company, these values are taken a step further. Each year, the birthday of the Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Dinesh Shahra’s is celebrated not with sweets or cake but as ‘Green Gold Day’. Every year on the 22nd of February, employees of Ruchi Soya exemplify the values of Shri Dinesh Shahra and Ruchi Soya by planting thousands of trees across various locations. And this year was no different!



Mr. Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Ltd. said, “I have always been acutely aware of the critical importance of tree conservation and the ecological consequences of diminishing green cover. Promoting greenery and protecting nature is an integral part of my values and core beliefs, and an essential part of our business. It gladdens my heart that our employees, our fellow Ruchiites, participate wholeheartedly in this endeavour, making this a truly special day for me.”



An addition to the celebrations this year was the aspect of food and nutritional security for all Indians. Part of Ruchi Soya’s vision, the emphasis on food and nutritional security was through planting and nourishing fruit and vegetable bearing plants.



Over a 1000 saplings were planted across 15 locations in the presence of special guests who included labour commissioners and other dignitaries. Over 5000 seeds were distributed among Ruchi employees who in turned pledged to plant and nurture the plants in their own kitchen gardens. Experts also spoke on Environmental Sustainably and related topics.



