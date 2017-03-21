Grand Finale to the India Region Round of the 1st China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition

India winners of the mega international competition announced

Top winners take home Rs. 10 lakh plus cash and all expense paid privilege to participate at the global final in Longgang (Shenzhen), China

Over 200 best of the best young Indian minds competed to showcase their innovation and talent. Next edition to be bigger and better.

Winners of the 1st China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition have been announced even as the competition fired the imagination of young Indians where nearly 200 brilliant minds competed to showcase their talent and innovation and in the end the best of the best got not only richer by lakhs but are also now getting an opportunity to rub shoulders and minds with the very best in the world.

The competition was held in five categories i.e. (i) the internet and mobile internet (ii) electronic technology (iii) bio-technology and life sciences (iv) advanced manufacturing and electronic technology and (v) advanced materials and energy including energy saving and environmental protection.

Names of the winners from different categories are:

Raj Neravati of Hug Innovations competing under Electronic Science and Technology was declared the overall winner of the India Region Round of the 1st China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition for his motion sensor devices Hug Innovations. Raj pockets a cash prize of Rs. Ten Lakhs and will be travelling to Shenzhen to compete in the global finals on April 13th and 14th, 2017.

The two second cash prizes of Rs. 5 lakh each were pocketed by Samir Kelekar of Tekno trends Software competing under Internet and Mobile Internet (including information science &technology) for his Black Byte VPN and Vipul Jain of Advancells Stem Cell Therapies competing under Biology and Life Science and Technology for his project Stem Cell Therapies.

Three third cash prizes of Rs. 3 lakhs each went to Jignesh Talasila of Loop Reality for Loop fit and Dhilly Babu of YOLO Health for YOLO Health both under Electronic Science and Technology category and S N Dominic of Nellikuru Innovations Private Limited competing under Advanced Manufacturing category for Hot Metal Pre-Treatment in Integrated Steel Plants.

Besides the above winners, the other category winners who shall be travelling to Shenzhen to participate in the Global Finals are Ashish Raj led GADEX under Internet and Mobile Internet (including information science & technology) and Anshul Malhotra of Krishna wool for Herbal Dyed Organic Shawls and Ashley Delaney of Ninoshka – Fashion with conscience for Sustainable Fashion both under Energy conservation & environment protection category.

All the winners and toppers from each category shall now fly to China for an all expenses paid trip to participate in the Finals.

Congratulating winners and responding to the huge success of the contest, Mr. Ajay Thakur, Advisor & Spokesperson for the Sino India Trade & Culture Promotion & Media said, “We are pretty excited by the level of ideas and contestants that have made the India Region round of the competition so competitive and innovative. We are confident that India shall walk away with a couple of top honours at the Global Finals. We would like to thank India for making this regional round such a huge success and would return back next year bigger and better hoping to see more cutting edge innovations and unearth some great talents.”

Over 197 people participated from across India in the tough 1st China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition. Of this 104 could make into the preliminary rounds and just 19 into the stringent final round. Four teams each made it to the finals from each category. Just three teams made it into the Advanced Manufacturing category.This was the first edition of the Competition and the next year it shall return back bigger and better.