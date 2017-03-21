Get a Gift Voucher of up to Rs.15,000 when you Transfer your Home Loan

If you’re looking to transfer your current Home Loan for a lower interest rate, Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial services company, through is lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering you a treat. Apply for a Home Loan Balance Transfer from 20th to 26th March to avail a great rate of interest, a 3-EMI Holiday and a gift voucher from Tanishq!



Gain from your Home Loan Balance Transfer

Owning a house is one of the most important decisions in your life and to help make this process as simple and convenient as possible as well as to avoid any unnecessary strains on your finances, Bajaj Finserv offers you the opportunity to avail a Home Loan Balance Transfer.

Apart from a number of benefits such as approval on loans within 5 minutes, part prepayment facility, flexi schemes, loan top-ups, and a 3-EMI Holiday to help you organize your finances, Bajaj Finserv is offering you Tanishq vouchers up to Rs. 15000 with every Home Loan balance transfer.

When you apply for a balance transfer for a loan greater or equal to Rs.30 lakh, you get to take a home a Tanishq voucher worth Rs.15,000.

For a Home Loan amount between Rs.20 and Rs.29.99 lakh, you get a Tanishq voucher worth Rs.10,000.

Simple Approval Process

You can apply for a Home Loan without leaving the comfort of your home or office. And if you meet all the eligibility criteria, your loan will be approved within 5 minutes. Our company representative will soon get in touch with you for collecting your documents and next steps.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry, make the most of the special offer we have going on, apply for a Home Loan balance transfer and take home a special Tanishq gift voucher worth Rs.15,000 today! This limited-period offer ends 26th March.