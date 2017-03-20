Ficus Pax Set to Emerge as India’s Largest Eco-friendly Packaging Company

As part of Vision 2020, Ficus Pax, a company founded in 1999, has drawn up plans to emerge as India’s largest & most reliable complete packaging solutions provider, with a focus on environment-friendly products.



Mr. Ameen Rahaman, Chairman & Managing Director, Ficus Pax™ says, “Our focus is on replacing wood and plywood being used in the packaging products with more eco-friendly, reusable and recyclable material. Our In-house engineering team constantly reviews and improves existing products, as well as products in the pipeline. Each product is tested for various technical parameters that ensure high levels of reliability and functionality.”

Ficus Pax has 10 plants pan India and aims for revenue of $ 200 million. It has plans to extend operations to the Middle East and other countries. For many of them, FICUS is a single source, as the company offers packaging solutions for high-value goods, in Honeycomb, Wood, Plywood, Pinewood, Paper, Foams and related accessories for a wide range of Industrial sectors- Renewable energy, Healthcare, Aerospace, UPS Systems, Electrical & Electronics, Telecom, Auto-components, Pharma etc.

With its own Paper Corrugation and Honeycomb plants, among the largest in India, Ficus Pax has earned the trust of customers, who are Global leaders, over the last 17 years. Mr. Ameen Rahaman, a Law graduate, has been an industrialist of 45 years standing. Capt. B. R. Vijayendra is an ex-serviceman and industrialist for 30 years.

The Company’s innovations have resulted in award winning products that are user-friendly and eco-friendly. The company has won several awards both from the Government of India as well as from Customers.