Source : Ace2Three.com
Monday, March 6, 2017 1:10PM IST (7:40AM GMT)
 
Enjoy Playing Rummy Now with 8 Million Players—Ace2Three.com
Ace2Three celebrates its rise from 6 Million to 8 Million Rummy Players in 365 days. The Magic of Rummy got discovered to a record number of Players within 1 year
 
Hyderabad, India
From 6 Million to 8 Million Players, the journey was flamboyant for Ace2Three with epic creativity and unique vision in Online gaming zone.
 

Ace2Three takes a huge pride on its quality of service and hence connected and successfully spread the Rummy fever to players in 1941 cities across the country over a year. The Widespread Magic of Rummy on Move continued to create an epic buzz which resulted in more than 9 lakhs Rummy App downloads in just a year.

With satisfied users, all around, Ace2Three aims at exceptional moves in entertainment industry to help more enthusiasts who seek a refuge from their routine schedule. Along with ultimate entertainment, Ace2Three also emphasizes on providing the safest online gaming junction in the country.

Trusted by Millions of player, Ace2Three extends its heartiest gratitude to all for appreciating the platform as India’s No. 1 Rummy Site since 11 years.

Join the Rummy fever with 8 million players and dig out the Rummyness in you!

 
Media Contact Details

Soma Shastri, Head InfoTech India Private Limited, ,+91 (40) 66061222 , [email protected]

 

