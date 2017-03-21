Elizibles App Gets Friends and Family Involved in Matrimonial Search

Matchmaking apps currently available in the marketplace often appeal to a broad audience but neglect those who are in best position to connect you with a perfect partner – your extended network of friends & family. Elizibles, a matrimonial app from InnovativeApps LLC, was created specifically for people of Indian origin who value the non-intrusive but highly constructive involvement of friends and family.

The app matches relationship traits which matter most, while also requiring a selfie video from each member. “We have found that a selfie video greatly enhances the profile, and tells prospective partners a lot more than simple images and text descriptions,” said Niru Mehta, founder of InnovativeApps, LLC. “Compatible relationship traits are cornerstones of all successful marriages. And, therefore, to get the best assessment of your traits, we have included features that enable your friends & family to identify & endorse your traits discreetly. This unique approach leads to a few but most compatible matches – precisely what is desired by choosey singles.”

In addition to letting friends and family help identify/endorse the traits which are most important, Elizibles also lets friends and family get more directly involved by introducing friends who they think may be a good match. “Our users value the input of friends and family for this important life decision,” said Mehta. “While there is never any obligation to follow a friend’s introduction, users take comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their life journey.”

InnovativeApps has taken extra measures to eliminate the all-too-common problem of fake profiles, and draws on its compatibility matching algorithm to find the most compatible matches automatically. Users need not scroll through endless photos which communicate very little; rather, users are presented with a group of potential matches based on personality traits. “We’ve created Elizibles to find matches based on the things that really matter in life,” said Mehta. “There are plenty of apps that use basic bio-matching tools, Elizibles narrows down your search with Cupid-like accuracy, based on what matters most to each individual.”

Privacy, accuracy, and inclusion of each member’s community of friends and family are some of the most important characteristics that set this matrimonial app apart from the rest. Profiles are visible only to those in the network who are a match, and the selfie video is available only after you have indicated that you want to connect to a potential match. The service is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Features:

Matches made based on important relationship traits

Friends and family can make introductions without being intrusive

Requires a selfie-video from each member

Sends alerts when suitable matches are found

No fake members

Pricing and availability: Free Trial. Three-month subscription for $49.99.

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/elizibles/id1145806474?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.elizibles

Device requirements: Android 4.0.3 and up for Android devices; iOS 7.0 or later for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Must be 17 years old to download.

Website URL: http://www.elizibles.com