Source : Hiranandani Group Tuesday, March 14, 2017 3:45PM IST (10:15AM GMT) "Elated at Rodas Enclave, Hiranandani Estate, Thane Winning Premium Apartment Project of the Year, West at NDTV Property Awards," Niranjan Hiranandani Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The NDTV Fourth Property Awards, powered by Pune Municipal Corporation and CREDAI-Pune Metro, recognized excellence in Indian real estate. Mr. Kunal Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Pune and Mr Vikram Chandra, Editor in Chief, NDTV graced the occasion of Fourth NDTV Property Awards held on 27th February 2017 at Hyatt Regency, Pune.



The most prestigious project, Rodas Enclave, Hiranandani Estate, Thane bagged ‘Premium Apartment Project of the Year – West’ at NDTV Property Award. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Chairman, Hiranandani Group, accepted the award. Commenting on winning the award, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said he was delighted. “We have always stressed on building communities rather than just square feet of space. The townships we have built at Powai and Thane have been recognized by various organizations, this recognition at the fourth NDTV Property Awards adds yet another endorsement of the projects having come up the right way,” he added.



“At Hiranandani, we believe that when you proceed steadily with your eyes fixed on your carefully cultivated vision, recognition and rewards simply follow you,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. This award is a tribute to our commitment to excellence, which has won us this accolade. As a pioneer of global community townships, Hiranandani’s continues to transform the city landscapes and foresee the potential of creating well-planned township. “We take pride in creating townships that bring economic prosperity for residents and businesses alike. The township, Hiranandani Estate, Thane which house award winning project Rodas Enclave is the benchmarks of global communities, offering a healthy lifestyle nestled amidst modern luxuries. Hiranandani township residents will enjoy an ecosystem that offers a healthy mix of life, work and leisure. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

