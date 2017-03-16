EKTA World Collaborates with Sanghavi Brands to Launch Holyfield Gym at ‘Tripolis’

Ekta World, a leading Indian real estate developer has joined forces with Sanghavi brands for their project ‘EKTA Tripolis’ to promote homes that speak of good health and life. Ekta World has announced a partnership with Holyfield gyms, an international fitness center created by world champion Evander Holyfield, to accelerate the brand’s mission to integrate health and wellness into the real estate segment.

‘EKTA Tripolis’, an exclusive ultra-luxury residential project being developed by EKTA World at Goregaon West, promises its dwellers to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle by exploring the numerous indoor and outdoor fitness facilities. Spread across 3 acres of podium space, the project provides ample reasons for each of its residents to step out of their homes and lead an active lifestyle. It is a one-of-its-kind project in the western suburbs which is being built as luxury residences.

Today, health and fitness are the primary cause of concern for the majority of the population in the city, mainly due to a sedentary lifestyle that they are accustomed to. Although the city is loaded with high-end professional fitness centers and clubs, projects having these facilities at your doorstep is far and few. Ekta World will address the issue amicably to its residents with the launch of ‘EKTA Tripolis’. The work in partnership between Ekta World and Sanghavi brands is a conglomeration of the best health and recreational facilities in a single complex that assures to kick start your day with a swarm of health-oriented facilities. A sumptuous high-tech internationally acclaimed ‘Holyfield Gym’, enabled with result driven proprietary fitness methodologies will be a delight for the inhabitants to start their day.

The accessibility of an internationally acclaimed gym at ‘EKTA Tripolis’ is reminiscent to the ornamentation of the project when it already boasts of multiple health-oriented facilities such as gymnasium, reflexology room, Jacuzzi. To avert from the daily hassle of life the residents have the option of indulging in fitness activities like squash, basketball, meditation & yoga room, separate cycling & jogging tracks, swimming pool. The project also includes sky lounge, mini amphitheater, multisport clubhouse, a chess plaza, maze garden, interactive fountain and a massive play area.

Commenting on the association with Sanghavi Brands, Mr. Ashok Mohanani, CMD, Ekta World, says, “The partnership with Sanghavi brands will integrate the principle of well-being, something that is amiss in our fast-paced busy and hectic lives today. ‘EKTA Tripolis’ not only comprises of world class luxury equipped homes but also encourages the society to lead a more healthy and active lifestyle. With Holyfield gym on board, offering best package of health amenities in the market, ‘EKTA Tripolis’ has gone several notches higher in customer preferences.