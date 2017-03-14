DST Provides Support to School in Hyderabad, India

DST (NYSE: DST), a global provider of specialized technology, strategic advisory, and operations outsourcing to the financial and healthcare industries, today inaugurated several classrooms constructed for an underprivileged school in Hyderabad, India.

As part of DST’s Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, it has been involved in a variety of activities including promoting education for underprivileged children at the Miyapur Govt School (MPPS) in Hyderabad. Recently, DST, in collaboration with United Way Hyderabad, a volunteer-led not for profit organization established to serve the underserved and needy, built several classrooms at Miyapur Government School (MPPS) to improve the community for the students. This facility will provide a shelter for many children for their education.

“I am really proud to be a part of the transformation of this school by providing new classrooms to enhance more than 200 students’ primary education,” said Ian Harris, President, DST IT Services. “We look forward to continuing to support MPPS by providing stationary and games equipment that are necessary to the school into future.”

“DST has been actively involved in several CSR activities at Hyderabad and Pune locations as well as at Bangkok in Thailand. These activities include supporting blood donation drives, food drives and clothing drives for the needy. DST also sponsors education for underprivileged children in rural areas.” said, Deepak Gupta, Head, HR & CSR, DST IT Services. “We are honored to be a part of these sustainable and impactful community development projects to improve the education and lives of children around the world.​”