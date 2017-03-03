Delta Launches New PMU Series of Power Supply for Security System and DC-UPS Applications

Delta Electronics releases a brand new AC/DC panel mount power supply series with integrated UPS DC voltage. The PMU-155W, part of the PMU series, is designed to operate with an external 12Vdc or 24Vdc SLA sealed lead acid battery. The integrated UPS DC voltage provides battery management for charging and has TTL compatible monitoring signals for AC OK, DC OK and Battery Low status alert. The power supply utilizes MOSFET to switch to battery operation with zero switch-over time in the event of failure/ disruption of the input AC power source to ensure utmost reliability in your system protection.



The first two models in the PMU series are rated at 13.8V/9.5A (PMU-13V155WCCA) and 27.6V/4A (PMU-27V155WCCA) with adjustable charging current from 0.5A to 1.5A. The convection-cooled power supply has a wide operating temperature range from -20˚C to +70˚C. For extra protection, the series features protection against reverse polarity for battery connection to prevent accidental damage to the power supply. The PMU series of products are also available in L Frame platform for different application needs. For more details of options, please refer to the datasheet.



The PMU series meets major international safety approvals according to IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 and CCC to GB4943.1, certified to EMI Class B to EN 55022, EN 55032 and GB9254.1. The series is suitable for alarm systems, access control, automatic doors; and other similar systems.

Highlights & Features:



• LED indicator for DC OK (Green) and battery reverse polarity (Red)

• Zero cut-over time from loss of AC to battery operation

• Protection against reverse polarity battery connection

• Conforms to harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A

• High MTBF > 700,000 hrs. per Telcordia SR-332

• Built-in monitoring signals for AC OK, DC OK and battery low indication

• Overvoltage / Overcurrent / Over temperature / Short circuit protections

• Built-in over current and short circuit protection in buffering mode operation

New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information please write us at [email protected] or visit www.DeltaPSU.com