Source : Snapdeal.com Friday, March 10, 2017 2:50PM IST (9:20AM GMT) Data Analytics is Helping Snapdeal Sellers Stock What Sells New Delhi, Delhi, India Snapdeal today shared the success of their seller initiative ‘Grow My Business’, helping sellers across categories to grow their assortment both qualitatively and quantitatively. Key categories witness 25% assortment growth

Snapdeal ‘Grow my Business’ recommendation tab help sellers achieve consumer relevant assortment mix Snapdeal today shared the success of their seller initiative ‘Grow My Business’, helping sellers across categories to grow their assortment both qualitatively and quantitatively. Driven by the initiative, Snapdeal assortment size has grown by 25% in key categories, such as Fashion, FMCG and Mobiles over the last one month. This has been facilitated by ‘Grow My Business’ recommendation tab that provides customized business advice and consumer insights to sellers on what will sells most, which products are trending and which critical products are out of stock.



The initiative has been welcomed and appreciated by the nearly 3,00,000 sellers on Snapdeal. With access to accurate data analytics and insights driven by consumer buying behaviour, ‘Grow My Business’ recommendations have empowered the sellers to bring relevant and fast-moving assortment to their consumer audience.



From preferred pricing to in-vogue colors relevant for a well-defined target audience, sellers can now take informed decisions basis accurate and timely data inputs and analysis made available to them on their seller panels. This has led to not just better conversions and higher sales for sellers, but has also helped them build brand loyalty.



Echoing the success of the initiative, Mr. Arihant, Paridhi Creations shared, “The ‘Grow My Business’ tab is amazing! I can see the best-selling items as well as emerging favourites of buyers. I simply look at the recommendations and add products that are in line with my existing assortment. With this feature, I have been able to increase my sales from Rs. 4 lakhs to Rs. 30 lakhs per month.”



Mr. Kailash Shahani, KD Electronics also shared that, “The ‘Grow My Business’ tab is immensely useful. Backed by hard data, these recommendations have brought about a significant increase in the number of orders that I receive and, hence, have helped me actually grow my business.”



In addition to helping sellers discover the best consumer suited assortment, Snapdeal has simplified and accelerated the listing process for sellers. Through automation of quality checks for standard products, the time consumed in listing has been significantly reduced.



In recent announcements, Snapdeal has highlighted its commitment towards bringing in business efficiencies across its entire ecosystem – seller stakeholders being a critical part of the same. The success of “Grow My Business” is another milestone in enabling a predictive and intelligence driven growth for Snapdeal sellers.



Additionally, Snapdeal provides comprehensive training and development opportunities to ensure that sellers understand the ever evolving essentials of online commerce. Recently, it announced the launch of GST Guru, a program that offers sellers an exhaustive range of resources on GST compliance. Likewise, "Unbox Success" is an interactive platform for sellers where they are encouraged to send in their queries, challenges, and successes and openly share them to a microsite dedicated entirely to seller learning.

