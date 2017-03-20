Source : Cyfuture Monday, March 20, 2017 11:46AM IST (6:16AM GMT) Cyfuture Launches its New Data Center Meghdoot Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Cyfuture India (P) Ltd (formerly Cyber Futuristics) announced to launch its third data center in India – Meghdoot. Cyfuture India (P) Ltd (formerly Cyber Futuristics) announced to launch its third data center in India. The new data center is named as “Meghdoot” and it promises to deliver best in class hosting services in its premises. Cyfuture excels in Managed Co-location, Dedicated Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Managed App Hosting.



“With Meghdoot, we are primarily opening our doors for the large enterprises within India & abroad. Our focus will be cloud and we will invest our major resources on technology and customer service,” disclosed Mr. Anuj Bairathi, CEO, Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.



Spanning over 20000 square feet, Meghdoot brags +1000 racks with 4 layers of security. The data center promises 99.982% of guaranteed uptime. With the capacity, Meghdoot confirms to be the largest Data Center in Northern India.



Incepted in the year 2000, Cyfuture presently owns two highly resilient data centers in Jaipur and Noida. With opening of the third data center in NCR region, the company is on the major expansion mode in Northern India.



The company is spreading its wings on the back of numerous new & existing client deployments, to lease space at its three hubspots. Under this development plan, the company is readily investing Rs. 250 Crores in data center and BPO businesses.



“With the launch of new data center, we will cater to the growing demand of Cloud and Colocation services,” said Mr. Bairathi said, adding that the Company would further invest Rs. 75 Crores each for other two new data centers to be founded in Bengaluru and Mumbai.



“With most companies moving towards the Cloud, we are seeing Cloud data center as the biggest segment. We’re experiencing a faster growth in the segment. Virtualization is happening,” he further asserts.



“We are observing an upswing in demand of Cloud and Data Center Services; this initiative of launching a new data center primarily on Cloud will add on to our portfolio,” confirmed Mr. Bairathi.



