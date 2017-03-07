Content Marketing Summit Asia 2017 Announces First List of Speakers for Next Edition on 4-5th May at Gurgaon, India

CMS Asia 2017 continues to raise the bar every year to deliver great content through its annual conference year after year. Like every year, CMS Asia continues to attract global speakers from the top management level to participate and share their experiences.



The upcoming edition is all set to get over 500 delegates & 50 speakers from across the Asia Pacific. The confirmed speakers so far consist of the following names:



D. Shivakumar, Chairman & CEO, Pepsico India

Stuti Shukla, CMO, GE Healthcare

Ritu Gupta, Director – Marketing, Dell

Christoph Trappe, Global Content Marketing Expert

Lauren Quaintance, Co-founder & Head of Content, Storyation

John Fong, MD – Malaysia, WoodWing

Virginia Sharma, Director – Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

Naveen Kukreja, CEO, PaisaBazaar.com

Neelima Burra, CMO, Cargill

Sukhpreet Singh, Senior VP, Dish TV

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco

Suprio Guha Thakurta, Chief Strategy Officer, The Economist Group

Nupur Sharma, Marketing Head, Symantec

Anamika Sirohi, Head of Visual Identity & Design, Nestle

Shweta Jain, Marketing Head, William Grant & Sons

Ruchira Bose, Editor, Travel + Leisure India & South Asia

Jyotsna Makkar, Marketing Head, HMD India

Vivek Gaur, CEO, Yepme.com

RJ Naved, Radio Mirchi

Nitin Mantri, CEO, Avian Media

Harsh Verma, Marketing Faculty, FMS

Radhika Shukla, Country Director – India & South East Asia, News Republic



RP Singh, Conference Producer & Chairperson, CMS Asia says, “I am personally very excited to see the response from last edition at Mumbai which was a new city for the summit. We are receiving more and more speaking requests every year, which is a proof enough that we have developed something unique in this part of the world. I am looking forward to a grand 4th edition as we pursue to beat our own benchmarks with every edition.”



CMS Asia as an event caters to Marketing professionals, PR professionals, Content Creators, Agency Partners & Technology companies in this space and there is no such conference of this scale in the entire APAC region. WoodWing has also associated with the conference as Lanyard Partner. ET Now will be the TV Partner for this edition.



Virginia Sharma, Director, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India and Chairperson, Content Marketing Council says, “We at LinkedIn are excited to partner with CMS Asia 2017 for the 4th edition that will reveal new insights and methods of making the practice of content marketing stronger and more effective than before. Although content marketing as a concept has been introduced to India, marketers are still exploring ways for its effective implementation and measure of success. Through this platform we want to spotlight new challenges in content marketing and discuss methods can help marketers make the cut with their content.”