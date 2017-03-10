Constant Contact Expands to India

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company, today announced the launch of its email marketing services in India. Constant Contact aims to support this market fully and help small businesses in India build successful, lasting customer relationships.



India had approximately 350 million Internet users at the end of 2015, with 730 million expected by 2020[1], making this market ripe for new small businesses. To help these small and medium businesses (SMBs) and digital marketing professionals, Constant Contact’s launch in India will be highly localized to meet the needs of the Indian market – taking the best of a technology that currently serves the U.S. market and optimizing the product for India. Constant Contact will offer its customers in India use of a version of the product for free – with the option to move to a paid plan based on their usage patterns and needs.



In addition to email marketing solutions, Constant Contact will have a dedicated India website, which has been updated and enhanced for Indian users to offer a better experience. Keeping in mind the user and purchase decision behavior of local customers, the company will also offer local payment options as well as sales and support staff. Constant Contact will also offer training and onboarding, campaign setup and templates, as well as analysis tools that will enable users to measure the efficacy of their campaigns.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has one of the most burgeoning small business and start-up ecosystems. Boasting the second highest search volume for email marketing of any country in the world in the first half of 2016, India is a critical growth market for us,” said Pankaj Gulati, Executive Vice President and GM of International Markets for Endurance International Group. “The best way to have happy customers in India is to provide fully localized solutions with local payment methods and local support. With this infrastructure already in place and with the global brand recognition of Constant Contact, we are demonstrating our commitment to serve the business community in India."



As part of the Endurance family of brands, Constant Contact is able to extend its reach and be a better partner to small businesses across the globe. Leveraging the current Endurance International Group footprint in India, Constant Contact has unique access to new customers, especially emerging small businesses that are just getting started with web hosting.



“Endurance is committed to investing in global markets and the success we’ve seen with BigRock in India has given us the insight to expand our presence there with email marketing,” said Hari Ravichandran, CEO & Founder, Endurance International Group. “We are thrilled to bring Constant Contact to India, a market that has been hungry for a localized professional, reliable email marketing solution.”



The Constant Contact launch in India coincides with ad:tech New Delhi 2017, where the brand is hosting a networking lounge.



Please visit Constant Contact India for information on the local offerings: http://constantcontact.in/.