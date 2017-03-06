Citizen Launches Exquisite Watches for International Women’s Day

Citizen Watches (India) celebrates International Women’s Day by unveiling Citizen Eco Drive EX1484-81A and Eco Drive EM0502-86P. An ode to the modern women, these tastefully crafted watches are a blend of beauty, femininity and modernity. These watches represent contemporary Indian women who are confident and are ready to take on challenges.

Commenting on the occasion of International Women’s day, Mr. Shunya Shoji, Managing Director, Citizen Watches (India) said, “We encourage women to celebrate this special day by gifting themselves these precision driven watches which are crafted to make each woman feel honoured.”

Citizen Eco Drive EX1484-81A is an epitome of technological mastery and sheer elegance. Fashioned in silver and gold, this watch exudes opulence in its every detail. It is set in stainless steel white case with golden detailing, with gold and silver toned stainless steel bracelet perfectly complimenting it. This timepiece is powered by CITIZEN’s famed Eco-Drive technology which ensures no battery replacement. It is made with water resistant technology of 5 bar.

Citizen Eco Drive EM0502-86P is inspired by spirit and elegance of modern Indian women. An intricately crafted stainless steel dial with yellow gold plating complemented by stainless steel mesh gold plating strap is sure to take your breath away. This wristwatch features mineral glass, and Eco-Drive technology which ensures no battery replacement.

Every Citizen timepiece is an expression of grandeur and technological mastery.

These watches are retailed at CITIZEN’s exclusive stores and multi-brand outlets across the country.

Price:

Citizen Eco Drive EX1484-81A: Rs. 18,900



Citizen Eco Drive EM0502-86P: Rs. 14,900