Source : Hiranandani Communities Monday, March 20, 2017 11:45AM IST (6:15AM GMT) Chennai’s Smart Minds Participate in Bridge Tournament at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Bridge Tournament was held on 11 and 12 March 2017 at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam. “Bridge is good for the mind; it is a mental workout and is one of the few activities to stimulate both halves of the brain in equal measure,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. It was a reaction post the ‘Bridge Tournament’, which was held on 11 and 12 March 2017 at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam.



“Playing Bridge uses and develops logical thinking, inferential analysis, problem-solving skills, sequencing, visualization, lateral thinking, long and short-term memory, observation and psychology,” he said, adding that Bridge, as a sport, fits in perfectly with the profile of residents at the township. The participants at the tournament included Mrs. Aparajitha Iyer, who is the oldest tournament director in Tamil Nadu. She ranks 3rd at the National Level. Also, Mr. Narayan Iyer, who is a national level player and state champion, Mr. Niranjan, who is a national player; L. Subramaniam who is a state champion and D. V. Ravi, Retd. GM of BHEL, who is the vice president of the bridge federation of India.



Pointing out that the participants fit perfectly with the resident profile, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said the sport combines the best qualities of all games. “The cerebral challenges of chess, the suspense and psychology of poker and the excitement of a competitive football match. Bridge truly offers a unique combination of challenges and with every deal different, success depends on a combination of technique, teamwork and tactics. It will be a pleasure to host so many enthusiasts at the event. The mental exercise, the challenge – it is this fitness aspect of the event participants which is totally ‘in sync’ with the project’s activity and sports theme, which is based on the concept of ‘community living’,” he said.



Participants at the ‘Bridge Tournament’ appreciated Hiranandani Communities being among the first Corporate to support the game and encourage players. The venue also came in for praise, given that the theme of activities at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam includes physical as well as mental sports.



Successfully organizing the ‘Bridge Tournament’ at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, meant the torch of sportsmanship and camaraderie being carried forward, befitting the township. Whether it is about health, recreation or plain athleticism, Hiranandani Parks provides the perfect platform for sports lovers – physical sports as well as mental sports.



Events like the 'Bridge Tournament' make life interesting; these are among the different aspects which re-define 'Community Living. Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai, sets an apt example with lush, green landscape, this township is complete with every amenity one may desire to cater to all enhanced lifestyle needs. While setting the 'benchmark', this township will go on to become a 'landmark' of 'healthy and happy community living' – Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam.

