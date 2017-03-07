Source : CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:00PM IST (12:30PM GMT) (BSE:500093)(NSE:CROMPGREAV) CG Announces Sale of B2B Automation Business to Alfanar Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Avantha Group Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Formerly Crompton Greaves Limited) announces the sale of its B2B Automation business to Alfanar (the Buyer) for an enterprise value of 120 million Euros. The transfer of the business is effective from March 6, 2017 (CET). The sale of the Automation business includes ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnologia, S.L. (Spain), its subsidiaries along with the related Automation businesses in UK, Ireland, France and India (ZIV). Avantha Group Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Formerly Crompton Greaves Limited) announces the sale of its B2B Automation business to Alfanar (the Buyer) for an enterprise value of 120 million Euros. The transfer of the business is effective from March 6, 2017 (CET). The sale of the Automation business includes ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnologia, S.L. (Spain), its subsidiaries along with the related Automation businesses in UK, Ireland, France and India (ZIV). Upon completion of the Sale, ZIV Automation India Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary owning the India Automation Business will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company and will be a wholly owned subsidiary of ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnologia, S.L, Spain.



Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 22,000+ employees and USD 2.5 billion turnover, Alfanar is a major player in the electrical manufacturing business, including the manufacturing of electrical construction products as well as related engineering services. Alfanar operates in construction and manufacturing businesses, design & development centers with a number of facilities in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.



Commenting on the deal, Avantha Group Company CG’s CEO & Managing Director, Mr. K. N. Neelkant said, “It was our attempt to find the right partner for ZIV and Alfanar is well positioned to support ZIV in its next phase of growth and technological development. For CG, this significant strategic action is intended to meet our objective of debt reduction, strengthening our balance sheet and building a financially stronger Company. The divestment is also a step towards our strategy to focus on our core products and markets that provide a significant growth opportunity with improved profitability”. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

