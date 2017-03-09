Source : Forevermark Thursday, March 9, 2017 12:40PM IST (7:10AM GMT) Celebrate the Festival of Colours with Capricci, The Nose Pin Collection by Forevermark Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Developed around the idea of “Wear What You Feel”, the special edition of Capricci, offers innovative and luxury designs encouraging women to express their creativity and emotions through versatility and elegance. ‘The Capricci Color Therapy’ range, is presented with seven exclusive coloured jackets each representing a different shape associating with the festival of Holi. As the popular festival of colors arrives, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers group of companies, introduces an extension to the original CapricciTM The Nose Pin Collection with a special edition called, ‘Color Therapy’.



In India, nose pins are not just fashion statements but have a deep cultural and traditional significance. Launching on the auspicious occasion of Holi marks the advent of new beginnings.



The flywheel jacket in orange has been designed to represent energy and enthusiasm, the red heart jacket suggests feelings of love and romance, while the flower jacket in green embodies natural beauty, the indigo hexagon embodies a strategic and powerful mind, the blue crescent moon jacket relates to a sense of peace and tranquillity, the yellow star is the perfect accessory to sparkle in the evening, while the violet butterfly jacket represents playfulness and freedom of the mind. Women will find in each jacket an intimate way to express their own personality and highlight their different moods through these powerful colors.



Describing the collection, Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development, Forevermark said, “Forevermark has created 7 coloured enamel gold jackets using the same design, as their extension range. Set with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds which has a unique inscription number, Capricci embellishes women’s beauty with originality and elegance. A must-have to develop different looks and moods from casual to evening wear, with Capricci, women will find a new way to express their individuality. The collection is a delicate and fun piece of jewellery.”



India has a long tradition of adornment. Nose pins are the most favoured ornament after rings. The Capricci nose pin is a piece of jewellery that has been designed for Indian women to be worn with pride and joy. With a spectrum of colours, and options to add your extra charms; women will find with Capricci a new way to express their individuality. This range consists of jackets which can be interchanged and worn as different nose pins. The complete collection comprises of one classic diamond nose pin, two diamond stud earrings, the gold enamel jackets, along with a charm bracelet. Since less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become a Forevermark Diamond, the diamond at the heart of the collection embodies the journey that makes each diamond and moreover each woman unique.



