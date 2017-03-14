Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial company, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering Home Loans at special interest rate of 8.69% from 13th March to 19th March, 2017.



Are you looking to buy your first property? Or are you looking to transfer your balance amount of your Home Loan to take advantage of lower interest rates? Bajaj Finserv is presenting a great opportunity to invest in your dream home.



Don’t Miss this Offer



We understand that buying a home is one of the biggest decisions of your life and when it comes to Home Loan financing, only the best will do. This is why, Bajaj Finserv is offering a great interest rate as well as a number of benefits such as instant approval, 3-EMI Holiday, speedy disbursals and many more.



For instance, Bajaj Finserv promises to process and approve your loan application within 5-minutes! The 3-EMI Holiday also means you get the time to plan your expenses better.



Easy Procedures and Options

Bajaj Finserv allows you to complete your home application process without leaving your home or office. As long as you meet the Home Loan eligibility criteria, you can have your loan application approved in just 5-minutes! A Bajaj Finserv representative will get in touch with you right after.

And that’s not all. If you have used your own money to purchase property in the last year, you can avail the refinance option – a loan of value lesser or equivalent to the registered value of your property.



Create the Home of your Dreams



Buying a house is a big decision and it is important that you think about all the expenses that come with it. Think about renovation, repainting and additional construction. Plan your furniture and other accessories too.



But remember, this is a limited period offer. Bajaj Finserv exceptional interest rate is only valid from 13th March to 19th March! Don’t miss out. Apply now!