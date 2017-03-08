Bharat QR, the world’s first interoperable Quick Response (QR) code acceptance solution, has been developed by Mastercard in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Visa. American Express is also on board to adopt these standards.

The payment solution is expected to revolutionize the payments landscape altogether, besides driving greater acceptability and adaptability among the masses with its inherent ease of use and low cost of deployment.

We are decoding BharatQR in 6 easy steps for consumers to understand the new payment method: