Source : Baidu, Inc. Friday, March 3, 2017 2:21PM IST (8:51AM GMT) NASDAQ:BIDU(NASDAQ:BIDU) Baidu to Exhibit DU Ad Platform, Mobile Apps at ad:tech 2017 Gurgaon, Haryana, New Delhi, Delhi, India Baidu, the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, will be attending the upcoming 2017 ad:tech conference at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. As one of the silver sponsors, Badu will be highlighting some of its key products, such as: DU Ad Platform, DU Battery, DU Speed Booster and many more. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, has announced its attendance at the 2017 ad:tech conference being held at The Leela Ambience convention center in New Delhi, India, March 9-10. As a silver sponsor of the event, Baidu will highlight its mobile ad platform DU Ad Platform, as well as its popular apps DU Battery Saver, DU Speed Booster and more.



Since opening its Gurgaon office in 2015, Baidu has continually increased its presence in India. In 2016, Baidu officially launched its mobile ad platform DU Ad Platform for Indian developers and advertisers. DU Ad Platform offers high eCPM and ARPU with its proprietary “Peak Selection Algorithm” technology, and features global localized support. To more tightly integrate with the Indian tech ecosystem and ensure high quality ad sources, DU Ad Platform has partnered with a number of local ad networks including Tyro Media, Apps Discover, Adacts, Collect Cent and Rational Head. It now has a user base of over 1,700 developers worldwide.



Baidu’s Android apps DU Battery Saver, DU Speed Booster and ES File Explorer have garnered tens of millions of users in India. Recently, Baidu introduced two new apps to its international product family: DU Caller and Facemoji Keyboard. DU Caller protects users from scam calls with its cloud database of over 1.5 billion numbers, while Facemoji Keyboard features smart emoji prediction technology and includes unique stickers and animated GIFs. Cumulatively, Baidu’s international apps have over 2 billion users in 200 countries and regions worldwide.



To try out Baidu’s smartphone apps, download them for free on the Google Play Store or visit Baidu’s booth at ad:tech. To get started using DU Ad Platform, visit the product website at http://ad.duapps.com/en Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

